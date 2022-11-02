Matt Hancock stripped of Tory whip for signing up to I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party after signing up to enter the jungle for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

“This is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” said Simon Hart, the Tory chief whip.

The former health secretary has agreed to join the programme as early as this weekend, after he was snubbed by Rishi Sunak when the new prime minister put together his new government.