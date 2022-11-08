Jump to content

Liveupdated1667895736

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood’s team say public will ‘hear the truth in due course’ after exit

New series is back where it belongs

Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 08 November 2022 08:22
Comments
I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are wondering where Matt Hancock is.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.

I’m a Celeb was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs: Down Under.

During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Mike Tindall and Jill Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.

However, early frontrunner Olivia Attwood has sadly dropped out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

The second episode, which aired on Monday (7 November), saw the show’s first Bushtucker trial, which was done by Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood prior to her departure.

Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series in a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Follow for live updates from Monday night’s episode...

1667895610

Will Olivia Attwood still get paid?

News that Olivia Attwood is leaving the jungle after only 24 hours has rocked the camp.

It’s been revealed that the TV personality was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.

A statement from her team told fans they will “hear the truth from Olivia in due course”.

The questions remains whether the former Love Island star will still get paid for her time on the show?

Will Olivia Attwood still be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2022?

There are plenty of creepy crawlies in the jungle to scare the stars off

Annabel Nugent8 November 2022 08:20
1667894406

Viewers criticise Bushtucker challenge as ‘dangerous'

Viewers at home raised concerns about the Bushtucker trial last night (7 November).

Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Olivia Attwood (prior to her exit) took part in “HMS Drown Under”.

During the challenge, Boy George and Chris were placed in tanks with goggles over their eyes. The tanks began to fill with cold water while Olivia and Scarlette had to unscrew taps that were hidden in small holes in a wall, which contained all kinds of creepy crawlies.

The water levels got “dangerously” high in Chris’s tank, causing the star to “panic”.

Annabel Nugent8 November 2022 08:00
1667893206

The question on everyone’s mind... Where is Matt Hancock?

The much-awaited entrance of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has no doubt helped boost ratings for ITV this year, but where is the disgraced politician?

Two episodes in and there is no sight of him...

Where is Matt Hancock and is he going on I'm a Celebrity?

Former health secretary’s decision to fly off to the jungle this year has been met with widespread backlash

Annabel Nugent8 November 2022 07:40
1667891869

I’m a Celeb 2022 is off to a good start

The first episode of I’m a Celeb peaked at 10 million viewers on Sunday night (6 November).

The numbers are a huge improvement on last year, the debut episode of which averaged 8 million viewers, which were the lowest show ratings in more than 10 years.

The finale last year attracted 7.1 million viewers, which was 5 million fewer than 2020.

First episode of I'm a Celeb peaks at 10 million viewers – even without Matt Hancock

Show has returned with its 20th series

Annabel Nugent8 November 2022 07:17
1667861738

Great Love Island/I’m a Celeb crossover here.

Isobel Lewis7 November 2022 22:55
1667860667

Matt Hancock’s still not in the jungle – but when will he arrive?

For those wondering, no, Matt Hancock did not join the campmates in tonight’s episode.

Here’s everything we know about when he’ll apparently be heading in.

Where is Matt Hancock and is he going on I'm a Celebrity?

Former health secretary’s decision to fly off to the jungle this year has been met with widespread backlash

Isobel Lewis7 November 2022 22:37
1667860447

And that’s tonight’s show done! They’ll be back tomorrow at the slightly later time of 9.15pm.

Isobel Lewis7 November 2022 22:34
1667860142

Babatunde Aléshé voted for ‘Horrifying Heights’ trial

Predictably, it’s Babatunde for the first heights challenge.

Which, given he already pulled out of the first one, isn’t really shocking. Good luck, lad!

Isobel Lewis7 November 2022 22:29
1667860044

Ant and Dec are in the camp for the first time (woo!) and they’re telling us who’s doing the “Horrifying Heights” challenge.

Our money’s on Babatunde.

Isobel Lewis7 November 2022 22:27
1667859923

What happened to Kiosk Keith?

It’s the return of Kiosk Kev? But what happened to Kiosk Keith?

Why was Kiosk Keith fired from I'm a Celebrity?

Outback Shack employee left show in 2017 after 15 years

Isobel Lewis7 November 2022 22:25

