Matt Hancock lands in Australia for I’m a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has arrived in Australia ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former health secretary will take part in the forthcoming series of the ITV reality show as a “bombshell” contestant, arriving once the show has already started and the original line-up of contestants have settled into jungle life.

The news has sparked anger across the country, with the MP immediately having the Tory whip revoked and prime minister Rishi Sunak sharing his disapproval in the decision.

On Wednesday (2 November), the MP was photographed grinning as he touched down in Brisbane Airport and was greeted by paparazzi in arrivals.

Hancock wore a white t-shirt and navy long-sleeved shirt, along with a pair of jeans, and told reporters that he’d had a “very pleasant flight”.

However, when asked how he felt about entering the jungle, Hancock said he was “keeping my mouth zipped”.

Hancock’s forthcoming appearance on the show has been met with outrage, with many questioning why a sitting MP is able to take part, as he will be unreachable while in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity series one winner Tony Blackburn joked that the former Tory minister was probably appearing on the show to pay for “the soaring cost of his electricity bill”, while adding that it was clear Hancock’s “political career at the moment isn’t going any further”.

Hancock last week in Westminster (Getty Images)

Hancock resigned as health secretary last year after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo.

During Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce called Hancock a “d***head”.

“We’ve known Matt Hancock for a long time,” Pierce added, indicating himself and Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire. “When they see him, warts and all, it will not be nice.”

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.