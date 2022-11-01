Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tony Blackburn has joked that Matt Hancock might be taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to pay for “the soaring cost of his electricity bill”.

On Tuesday (1 November), it was reported that the former health secretary will be jetting off to Australia and joining the ITV reality TV series as a “bombshell” contestant alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

The news was then confirmed as Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip with immediate effect, with Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson saying that “the PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies”.

Appearing on Radio 4’s World at One on Tuesday, radio DJ Blackburn – who won the first series of I’m A Celebrity in 2002 – echoed the prime minister’s point.

“Well, I find it a very strange choice in the middle of a cost of living and inflation crisis to disappear into the jungle,” Blackburn said. “But probably in a way, he thinks he’ll go in their for a couple of weeks, there’s no contact with the outside world, when he comes out everything will be alright.

“He’s probably going in there to make some extra money to pay for the soaring cost of his electricity bill. Who knows? Obviously he realises his political career at the moment isn’t going any further… I would have thought, in all honesty, he should be in the House of Commons doing his job, but that’s his point of view, isn’t it?”

Asked why he felt it was brave, Blackburn said: “Well, first of all, he’s opening himself up to criticism from the public. I mean, if he starts talking about politics, I think he’ll probably be the first out.

“It will raise his profile, hopefully in a good way, but of course, it can destroy somebody as well. I know one or two people where it has destroyed their careers, so you’ve got to be very, very careful. You can only do it if you think you can handle it.”

Hancock has been stripped of the Tory whip for appearing on ITV reality show (The Associated Press)

According to initial reports in The Sun, Hancock was a “last-minute signing” for the show, with negotiations being kept strictly under wraps.

The MP, who resigned as health secretary last year after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, and Walsh will reportedly join the show after the original campmates have arrived.

Another 10 contestants have already been confirmed by ITV, including Boy George, Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.