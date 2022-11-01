Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matthew Perry has branded conservative broadcaster Peter Hitchens a “complete tool” after the pair debated drug reform on Newsnight in 2013.

The Friends star discusses the topic in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes frankly about his struggles with drug addiction over the years.

Perry used his platform to advocate for the introduction of drug courts, which aim to decriminalise non-violent addicts and offer them treatment instead of a prison sentence.

In 2013, Perry was asked to debate the topic on the BBC programme Newsnight, which he recalled being moderated by “a cranky guy called Jeremy Paxman who was famous for being rude to guests”.

The other panellists were Baroness Meacher, an advocate for drug policy reform, and “a complete tool called Peter Hitchens”.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to have a sibling whom everyone adores when you’re the idiot brother everyone loathes, but I think Peter could well be able to weigh in on what that feels like,” Perry writes of the Mail on Sunday columnist.

“The loss of Peter’s wonderful brother, the great [author] Christopher Hitchens, still reverberates – an unmatched raconteur, writer, arguer, and bon vivant, and the world mourns Christopher still, more than a decade after his brutal death from cancer.”

Perry in 2017 (Getty Images)

The 53-year-old continues: “Sadly, his younger brother, Peter, is still pontificating on things he has no idea about, mixing right-wing ideology with a kind of paternalism and moral tutting.”

Perry describes Hitchens explaining his “bizarre view” that addiction was “a case of weak morals” and “wasn’t even a real thing”. He also says that the journalist sounded “like some insane great-aunt who’d had one too many glasses of sherry”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I like to think that both the Baroness and I ran rings around him – but frankly, that wasn’t hard,” he writes. “He didn’t like that much, and eventually the interview ended with Paxman and Baroness Meacher simply laughing out loud at how stupid and cruel Hitchens sounded.”

From L-R: Matthew Perry, Baroness Meacher, Jeremy Paxman, Peter Hitchens on ‘Newsnight’ in 2013 (BBC)

Perry says that Hitchens proved “that he knew nothing about either me, or the subject on which he pontificated”, while Perry made him look “like the fool he is”.

The Independent has contacted Hitchens and Perry for comment.

In response, Hitchens tweeted: “Matthew Perry, an actor, who thinks debate consists of calling your opponent names, now calls me a ‘complete tool’ as he resurrects his bizarre 2013 clash with me on Newsnight. Fine by me.”

Writing about his addiction in his memoir, Perry says that, at his worst moment, he would take 55 strong painkillers a day to get through filming Friends.

The actor also claims fans of the show can tell whether he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs “from season to season” by “gauging” his weight and tracking his facial hair.

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills; when I have a goatee, it’s a lot of pills,” he writes. However, Perry insists he was “never” high or drunk during filming.

You can read more of the biggest talking points from Perry’s autobiography here.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is out now.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.