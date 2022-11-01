Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles is not fussed about his portrayal in The Crown, Dominic West has claimed.

West plays the former prince in the forthcoming fifth and sixth season of the hit Netflix show.

After accepting the role, the actor, who is the ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, filed a letter of resignation to the charity, believing his role would create a conflict of interest,

Over the years, many royal family experts have claimed that specific members are not happy with the show, which charts the life of the Queen from her ascension to the throne to the early 2000s.

Just last month, Judi Dench hit out at the series, calling it “crude sensationalism”, with many believing her criticism stemmed from the fact she is friends with the newly appointed King and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

However, according to West, the King is not bothered by the series, and had his private secretary decline his resignation.

In a new interview with Radio Times, West surmised the letter as saying: “You do what you like, you’re an actor. It’s nothing to do with us,” adding: “I think that’s probably how [the King] regards it.”

It is being reported that the king “offered no specific guidance or opinion either way”, but West’s comments suggest that the King might not be as fussed as many were led to believe.

Speaking about his opinion on Charles, West said: “I’ve always really liked him, and I think that was enhanced in most people’s eyes by the funeral, his involvement in it, and his accession, particularly the unguarded moments, which were really endearing and so different from the Queen. My affection for him has grown even more.”

West also condemned the way Parker Bowles was treated after an intimate phone call she had with Charles was leaked to the press in 1993.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles (Getty Images)

New cast members Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki, who play Prince Phillip and Princess Diana, respectively, have expressed disagreement with those who say the show should feature a disclaimer at the start of episodes.

Pryce said he was “hugely disappointed” by the suggestion, while Debicki urged the show’s critics to “move on”.

The Crown returns to Netflix on 9 November.