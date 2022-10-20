Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans ofThe Crown think they have worked out why Judi Dench has criticised the “cruelly unjust” series.

On Wednesday (19 October), it was revealed that the Oscar-winning star had written an open letter calling upon Netflix to add a disclaimer to the opening of each episode.

Dench believes it should be highlighted to viewers that the series is a “fictionalised drama” as she believes the inclusion of cerain scenes is “crude sensationalism”.

These scenes include ones in the show’s forthcoming fifth season that, in Dench’s words, depict “King Charles plotting for his mother to abdicate” and show him “suggesting his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence”.

Dench called these scenes “wounding suggestions”, writing in a letter to The Times: “This is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent. No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged.”

Many are now stating why believe Dench has come forward with her criticism – and think it is to do with the fact that she is friends with King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles.

“Judi Dench is friends with Camilla. This season is about the cheating, tampon, Diana’s interview, etc,” @Jasamgurlie wrote on Twitter, addressing some of the controversial moments set to be shown in the new season.

“No disrespect to Dame Judi Dench, but this whole trying to protect Charles and Camilla campaign is hilarious,” @LiberatedByGaga added.

“Didn’t expect Charles and Camilla to use their mate Judi Dench this soon,” @mandy7n tweeted, with @wukster2 adding; “Don’t listen to Judi Dench. She’s Camilla’s friend. They are calling in everybody to stop this season.”

In Dench’s open letter, she said: “The programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.

“The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers.”

Dominic West as Charles in ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

A spokesperson for Netflix previously said of calls to add a disclaimer: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for additional comment.

The Crown returns to the streaming service on 4 November. Dominic West and Olivia Williams will be playing Charles and Camilla, respectively.