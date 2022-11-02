✕ Close Matt Hancock has Tory whip suspended after joining I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock has insisted he “hasn’t lost his marbles” as he heads to Australia to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! amid widespread criticism.

The West Suffolk MP claimed his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew more than 10,000 miles to join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

The former health secretary, who has been suspended from the party, defended his decision in an article in The Sun, claiming he is participating in the show so he can “go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Meanwhile, Conservative backbencher Tim Loughton labelled him an “absolute prat”, as Mr Hancock faces questions over whether he broke rules on seeking permission over jobs taken within two years of leaving office.

Earlier, opposition parliamentarians took a dig at the prime minister with SNP MP Pete Wishart saying: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another.”