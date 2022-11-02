Jump to content

Liveupdated1667364328

Matt Hancock – live: Ex-health secretary ‘hasn’t lost his marbles’ as he joins I’m a Celebrity

Former health secretary claims he is participating in the show so he can ‘go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster’

Namita Singh
Wednesday 02 November 2022 04:45
Comments
Matt Hancock has Tory whip suspended after joining I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Matt Hancock has insisted he “hasn’t lost his marbles” as he heads to Australia to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! amid widespread criticism.

The West Suffolk MP claimed his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew more than 10,000 miles to join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

The former health secretary, who has been suspended from the party, defended his decision in an article in The Sun, claiming he is participating in the show so he can “go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Meanwhile, Conservative backbencher Tim Loughton labelled him an “absolute prat”, as Mr Hancock faces questions over whether he broke rules on seeking permission over jobs taken within two years of leaving office.

Earlier, opposition parliamentarians took a dig at the prime minister with SNP MP Pete Wishart saying: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another.”

1667364328

Hancock faces questions for taking job within two years of leaving office

As Matt Hancock heads to Australia to participate in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! he is facing questions over whether he broke rules on seeking permission over jobs taken within two years of leaving ministerial office.

Mr Hancock did not seek advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before agreeing to the appearance, the PA news agency reports.

Lord Pickles, the Conservative chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog, which advises on post-ministerial jobs, is expected to write to Mr Hancock to demand clarification.

Under the rules, Mr Hancock should seek clearance from Acoba for any new employment or appointments he takes on until next June.

Matthew Hancock arrives at the BBC, in central London on 16 October 2022, to appear on the BBC’s ‘Sunday Morning’ political television show

(AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the guidance “was followed in good faith”, adding: “The Acoba website clearly states that it does not regard media appearances as an appointment or employment.”

However, the website only says that “one-off” activities are not applicable, with any “longer-term arrangement” requiring a request to Acoba.

Depending on how he fares during public votes, Mr Hancock could remain in the jungle for up to three weeks.

In April, Tory MP and former housing minister Esther McVey was found to have broken the rules for failing to seek Acoba’s advice over her “regular engagement” as a GB News presenter.

Namita Singh2 November 2022 04:45
1667363613

Hancock claims he turned down ‘I’m A Celebrity’ twice

Matt Hancock has claimed that he turned down the chance to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “twice this summer” but has had a “change of heart” after programme producers asked him a third time last week.

The MP said it was not the money that changed his mind, saying he will make “a donation” to St Nicholas Hospice Care in Suffolk, though he does not say he will give up the full amount.

Matthew Hancock reacts as he leaves the BBC, in central London on 16 October 2022, after attending the BBC’s ‘Sunday Morning’ political television show

(AFP via Getty Images)

He said he feels able to go to the jungle now the “government is stable” and claimed he can be reached on “any urgent constituency matters”.

Mr Hancock wrote in The Sun he wants to use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of dyslexia.

Namita Singh2 November 2022 04:33
1667362081

Hancock insists he ‘hasn’t lost his marbles’ as he flies to Australia

Matt Hancock has insisted he “hasn’t lost his marbles” as he heads to Australia to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! despite widespread criticism.

The former health secretary, who has been suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party, claims he wants to “go to where the people are – not sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Mr Hancock defended his decision in an article for The Sun, arguing it is “a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics”.

Read more in this report:

Matt Hancock insists he ‘hasn’t lost his marbles’ as flies out for I’m a Celebrity

Former health secretary claims he can be reached on “any urgent constituency matters” despite flying 10,000 miles to join a reality TV show

Namita Singh2 November 2022 04:08
1667361062

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Wednesday, 2 November 2022 where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.

Namita Singh2 November 2022 03:51

