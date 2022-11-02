Matt Hancock – live: Ex-health secretary ‘hasn’t lost his marbles’ as he joins I’m a Celebrity
Former health secretary claims he is participating in the show so he can ‘go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster’
Matt Hancock has insisted he “hasn’t lost his marbles” as he heads to Australia to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! amid widespread criticism.
The West Suffolk MP claimed his “first priority” is to his constituents as he flew more than 10,000 miles to join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.
The former health secretary, who has been suspended from the party, defended his decision in an article in The Sun, claiming he is participating in the show so he can “go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.
Meanwhile, Conservative backbencher Tim Loughton labelled him an “absolute prat”, as Mr Hancock faces questions over whether he broke rules on seeking permission over jobs taken within two years of leaving office.
Earlier, opposition parliamentarians took a dig at the prime minister with SNP MP Pete Wishart saying: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another.”
Hancock faces questions for taking job within two years of leaving office
As Matt Hancock heads to Australia to participate in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! he is facing questions over whether he broke rules on seeking permission over jobs taken within two years of leaving ministerial office.
Mr Hancock did not seek advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before agreeing to the appearance, the PA news agency reports.
Lord Pickles, the Conservative chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog, which advises on post-ministerial jobs, is expected to write to Mr Hancock to demand clarification.
Under the rules, Mr Hancock should seek clearance from Acoba for any new employment or appointments he takes on until next June.
A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the guidance “was followed in good faith”, adding: “The Acoba website clearly states that it does not regard media appearances as an appointment or employment.”
However, the website only says that “one-off” activities are not applicable, with any “longer-term arrangement” requiring a request to Acoba.
Depending on how he fares during public votes, Mr Hancock could remain in the jungle for up to three weeks.
In April, Tory MP and former housing minister Esther McVey was found to have broken the rules for failing to seek Acoba’s advice over her “regular engagement” as a GB News presenter.
Hancock claims he turned down ‘I’m A Celebrity’ twice
Matt Hancock has claimed that he turned down the chance to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “twice this summer” but has had a “change of heart” after programme producers asked him a third time last week.
The MP said it was not the money that changed his mind, saying he will make “a donation” to St Nicholas Hospice Care in Suffolk, though he does not say he will give up the full amount.
He said he feels able to go to the jungle now the “government is stable” and claimed he can be reached on “any urgent constituency matters”.
Mr Hancock wrote in The Sun he wants to use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of dyslexia.
Hancock insists he ‘hasn’t lost his marbles’ as he flies to Australia
Matt Hancock has insisted he “hasn’t lost his marbles” as he heads to Australia to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! despite widespread criticism.
The former health secretary, who has been suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party, claims he wants to “go to where the people are – not sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.
Mr Hancock defended his decision in an article for The Sun, arguing it is “a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics”.
