Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Moyles ‘confirmed’ for I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up as he arrives at Brisbane airport

Show bosses have been trying to recruit the radio DJ for years

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 25 October 2022 13:38
Comments
Chris Moyles leaves Radio 1

Chris Moyles has been “confirmed” to take part in the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, after telling press at Brisbane airport that “it should be nice” in the jungle.

I’m a Celebrity bosses have been trying to recruit the Radio X DJ, 48, for years.

At Brisbane airport, former Radio 1 DJ Moyles was asked if he was afraid of jungle creatures like snakes and spiders, to which he replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer, and I am not scared of sport of beer. So I think I will be alright.”

According to The Mirror, he added: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Recommended

This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity is expected to begin on ITV on 6 November. Find out all the rumoured celebrities to be joining the show, including Boy George, here.

The 2022 series will be extra special for viewers, as it takes place 20 years after DJ Tony Blackburn was crowned King of the Jungle in the ITV reality show’s first ever run.

To mark the occasion, a selection of ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, which won’t be broadcast until 2023. (Find out who’s rumoured to be taking part here).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in