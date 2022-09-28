Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All Stars line-up has been “revealed”.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recently announced that past contestants would return next year for a celebratory special filmed in South Africa.

The series will be separate to this year’s normal series, which will take place in the Australian jungle when it launches in November.

The All Stars special has been described as “the best of I’m a Celebrity” – andThe Sun is claiming to know which stars will feature as contestants.

Former winners who are rumoured to be taking part in the series include series two’s Phil Tuffnell, series eight’s Joe Swash and series 17’s Georgia Toffolo.

Early former contestants who are also being tipped to be in the series include Paul Burrell, who finished second in series four, series six stars Myleene Klass and Dean Gaffney, and controversial contestant Janice Dickinson, who appeared in series seven.

Paul Burrell is rumoured to be returning for ‘I’m a Celebrity All-Stars’ (ITV)

Despite finding her time on the series a struggle, Gillian McKeith is said to be taking part alongside fellow series 10 star Shaun Ryder, while Helen Flanagan, who appeared in series 12, is also also expected to participate.

Myleene Klass is rumoured to be returning for ‘I’m a Celebrity All-Stars’ (ITV)

Series 16 stars Carol Vorderman and Jordan Banjo are rumoured to be reuniting for the series, with Amir Khan and Andrew Whyment, who appeared in series 18 and 19, set to show up for proceedings.

Amir Khan is rumoured to be returning for ‘I’m a Celebrity All-Stars’ (ITV)

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.