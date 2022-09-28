I’m a Celebrity All-Stars line-up ‘revealed’: Which former contestants are rumoured to be returning for more?
Familiar faces from the past 20 years are set to return
The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All Stars line-up has been “revealed”.
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recently announced that past contestants would return next year for a celebratory special filmed in South Africa.
The series will be separate to this year’s normal series, which will take place in the Australian jungle when it launches in November.
The All Stars special has been described as “the best of I’m a Celebrity” – andThe Sun is claiming to know which stars will feature as contestants.
Former winners who are rumoured to be taking part in the series include series two’s Phil Tuffnell, series eight’s Joe Swash and series 17’s Georgia Toffolo.
Early former contestants who are also being tipped to be in the series include Paul Burrell, who finished second in series four, series six stars Myleene Klass and Dean Gaffney, and controversial contestant Janice Dickinson, who appeared in series seven.
Despite finding her time on the series a struggle, Gillian McKeith is said to be taking part alongside fellow series 10 star Shaun Ryder, while Helen Flanagan, who appeared in series 12, is also also expected to participate.
Series 16 stars Carol Vorderman and Jordan Banjo are rumoured to be reuniting for the series, with Amir Khan and Andrew Whyment, who appeared in series 18 and 19, set to show up for proceedings.
The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies