Bob Mortimer says he’s ‘not very healthy right now’ after going to hospital

Comedian apologised for being ‘downer’ after sharing the news

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 28 September 2022 08:54
Comments
Bob Mortimer impersonates 'train guy'

Bob Mortimer has said he is “not very healthy right now” after going to hospital at the weekend.

The comedian, who had major heart surgery in 2015, told his fans that he ended up in hospital after filming Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Despite this, he was able to attend a recording of Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, which is recorded live at the London venue, on Monday (26 September).

“I am not very well,” he told Herring, stating: “I am not very healthy at the moment.”

Mortimer, 63, elaborated: “I did a show last week, a fishing show, and there was only two and a half days filming and I did it Tuesday, Wednesday and half of Thursday and I was in hospital on the Saturday.

“I am sorry, I should not have said that should I? It’s a real downer.”

He also discovered that, after being free of rheumatoid arthritis for 29 years, “it came back 10 days ago”.

The comedian said: “It is really sad for me to know whether it will go. Yes I might be fat but actually, I am on steroids.”

Mortimer had a triple heart bypass operation seven years ago after he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

Bob Mortimer has given a health update after being hospitalised at the weekend

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

At the time, he believed he had a chest infection was was shocked to discover “completely out of the blue” that 95 per cent of his arteries were blocked.

He changed his lifestyle after the surgery, describing the experience as a “brush with mortality”.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in