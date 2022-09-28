Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33.

The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary.

His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.

Born in 1989, Cormier studied for a degree in fire and engineering extension services and later world economics, the latter of which he left earlier to pursue a career in film.

In recent years, Cormier had appeared in the third season of Netflix horror anthology series Slasher as Kit Jennings in 2019, as well as Ransom on CBS, Starz’s American Gods and Designated Survivor.

Last year, he made a brief appearance in the CBC family drama Heartland as a potential love interest for Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall).

Last month, he teased his return to the show, as he shared a selfie to Instagram lying on the floor among scripts for Heartland season 16. Heartland’s 16th season begins in the US in October.

In his obituary, Cormier was remembered as “an athlete, an actor, and a great brother”.

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more,” it read. “He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father.

“He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

He is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa, his sisters Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie, his grandmother Joanne, and aunts, uncles and cousins.