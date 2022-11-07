Jump to content

Netflix codes: How to access hidden movies and TV series on streaming service

There are thousands of titles tucked away in secret

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 07 November 2022 05:15
You might think you’ve watched ever decent movie and TV series on Netflix.

The chances are, though, that there is still large number of movies and TV series you did not know were on there.

Unless you have a lot of time one your hands, and spend hours scrolling through the entire library, there is plenty of stuff tucked away that does not immediately appear on your homescreen.

The titles that you can readily see are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list – however, if you’d like to stream something from a genre that isn’t available on the main page, you won’t be able to easily find what you’re looking for.

It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that will make searching through the platform much easier for you.

These codes correlate with some pretty specific genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies”, and they’ve been put in one place for you to scroll through.

To visit each genre’s webpage, all you need to do is input the four-digit code into your web browser after the following address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on phones, NOW boxes or the Amazon Firestick.

The kind people over at ogres-crypt have compiled the comprehensive list of genres, but you can also find a wide selection below (and a full list of everything being removed this month here).

Action & Adventure (1365)

Anime (7424)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Classic Movies (31574)

There are loads of Netflix titles tucked away in secret

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Comedies (6548)

Cult Movies (7627)

Documentaries (6839)

Dramas (5763)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Horror Movies (8711)

Independent Movies (7077)

Music (1701)

These codes will get you access to hidden Netflix movies and TV shows

(Shutterstock / MAXSHOT.PL)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Sports Movies (4370)

Thrillers (8933)

TV Shows (83)

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to the streaming service this month here,

Meanwhile, you can find the full compilation of every movie being removed over the coming weeks here.

