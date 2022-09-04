Netflix is removing all of these movies this week

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is about to remove a alrge selection of movies and TV shows from its service.

Every month, without fanfare, numerous titles are removed from the streamer.

This means that, should something be on your watchlist, it will vanish until it’s added again.

Netflix doesn’t publicise the titles it will remove – and users will only be alerted to something’s imminent removal if they happen to select the title in question.

But, with help from the team at What’s on Netflix, we’ve compiled the full list – and you can find the compilation of everything being added this month here.

What’s leaving Netflix UK in September 2022?

1 September

Aakhri Adaalat

Alive

All at Sea

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Armored

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

The Bang Bang Club

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

Carbon

Cemetary Junction

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu

Chicago Fire season one to four

Chicago Med season one to four

The Conjuring

Cujo

Deliver Us from Evil

The Distinguished Citizen

The Dream Catchers

Ek Jaan Hain Hum

Elena

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

The Equalizer (2014)

Exit Wounds

Gone Girl

Rosamund Pike in ‘Gone Girl’ (Netflix)

The Great Raid

The Guardian Brothers

The Guns of Navarone

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Heidi season one

Her

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Her’ (Netflix)

Hollywood Homicide

Homefront

The Hustle

In Time

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Internship

The Iron Giant

Brad Bird’s ‘The iron Giant’ (Netflix)

Jerry Maguire

Just Go With It

Justice in the City

Khoon Khoon

The Last Shaman

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

The Legend of Hercules

The Lost Brother

Love and Shukla

Manoranjan

Monte Carlo

Mujrim

My Summer Prince

Naa Bangaaru Talli

The Notebook

Old School

Olmo & the Seagull

Once Upon a Time in America

Robert De Niro in ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ (Netflix)

Petit Ours Brun season one

Rocco

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Set Up

The Smurfs 2

Snatch

Sohni Mahiwai

Something’s Gotta Give

Space Dandy season one and two

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sudden

That’s My Boy

They’ve Gotta Have Us

Three Days of the Condor

Todo Sobre El Asado

War Dogs

Zodiac

Robert Downey Jr in ‘Zodiac’ (Netflix)

2 September

Baxu and the Giants

Black Books season one to three

Double Jeopardy

Justice (2017)

Monkey Twins season one

Poacher

Uncover

4 September

A Champion Heart

Enemy Lines

Staged season one

The Lost Okorosh

5 September

Malcolm X

Denzel Washington in ‘Malcolm X’ (Netflix)

The Dawn Wall

6 September

All About Love

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

The Informer (2019)

8 September

Apaches

The Handmaiden

Warrior

9 September

LA’s Finest season two

Paranormal Activity 4

11 September

Hail, Caesar!

George Clooney in ‘Hail, Caesar!’ (Netflix)

13 September

Baby Mamas

It Chapter Two

15 September

A Nice Girl Like You

Fall of the Krays

Jump

Man on Fire

Northmen – A Viking Saga

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story

Rise of the Krays

Robert the Bruce

Robot Overlords

Sample This

Schumacher

Stardust

The Hunt for Red October

The Revenant

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Revenant’ (Netflix)

U Want Me 2 Kill Him?

16 September

A Cinderella Story

Along Came a Spider

Misfits series one to five

17 September

Ad Vitam season one

18 September

Body Cam

Diamond City

Skylines

The Witch

Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The Witch’ (Netflix)

19 September

Papillon (2017)

20 September

Corporate Animals

Mobile Suit Gundam UC

23 September

Under the Eiffel Tower

24 September

The Bar

VeggieTales in the House

25 September

Zulu Man in Japan

26 September

Man of Steel

The Emoji Movie

27 September

The Kitchen

28 September

Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna