Netflix is removing all of these movies this week
You only have a limited amount of time to watch all of these
Netflix is about to remove a alrge selection of movies and TV shows from its service.
Every month, without fanfare, numerous titles are removed from the streamer.
This means that, should something be on your watchlist, it will vanish until it’s added again.
Netflix doesn’t publicise the titles it will remove – and users will only be alerted to something’s imminent removal if they happen to select the title in question.
But, with help from the team at What’s on Netflix, we’ve compiled the full list – and you can find the compilation of everything being added this month here.
What’s leaving Netflix UK in September 2022?
1 September
Aakhri Adaalat
Alive
All at Sea
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Armored
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
The Bang Bang Club
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas
Carbon
Cemetary Junction
Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu
Chicago Fire season one to four
Chicago Med season one to four
The Conjuring
Cujo
Deliver Us from Evil
The Distinguished Citizen
The Dream Catchers
Ek Jaan Hain Hum
Elena
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
The Equalizer (2014)
Exit Wounds
Gone Girl
The Great Raid
The Guardian Brothers
The Guns of Navarone
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Heidi season one
Her
Hollywood Homicide
Homefront
The Hustle
In Time
Insidious: Chapter 3
The Internship
The Iron Giant
Jerry Maguire
Just Go With It
Justice in the City
Khoon Khoon
The Last Shaman
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
The Legend of Hercules
The Lost Brother
Love and Shukla
Manoranjan
Monte Carlo
Mujrim
My Summer Prince
Naa Bangaaru Talli
The Notebook
Old School
Olmo & the Seagull
Once Upon a Time in America
Petit Ours Brun season one
Rocco
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Set Up
The Smurfs 2
Snatch
Sohni Mahiwai
Something’s Gotta Give
Space Dandy season one and two
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Sudden
That’s My Boy
They’ve Gotta Have Us
Three Days of the Condor
Todo Sobre El Asado
War Dogs
Zodiac
2 September
Baxu and the Giants
Black Books season one to three
Double Jeopardy
Justice (2017)
Monkey Twins season one
Poacher
Uncover
4 September
A Champion Heart
Enemy Lines
Staged season one
The Lost Okorosh
5 September
Malcolm X
The Dawn Wall
6 September
All About Love
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
The Informer (2019)
8 September
Apaches
The Handmaiden
Warrior
9 September
LA’s Finest season two
Paranormal Activity 4
11 September
Hail, Caesar!
13 September
Baby Mamas
It Chapter Two
15 September
A Nice Girl Like You
Fall of the Krays
Jump
Man on Fire
Northmen – A Viking Saga
Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story
Rise of the Krays
Robert the Bruce
Robot Overlords
Sample This
Schumacher
Stardust
The Hunt for Red October
The Revenant
U Want Me 2 Kill Him?
16 September
A Cinderella Story
Along Came a Spider
Misfits series one to five
17 September
Ad Vitam season one
18 September
Body Cam
Diamond City
Skylines
The Witch
19 September
Papillon (2017)
20 September
Corporate Animals
Mobile Suit Gundam UC
23 September
Under the Eiffel Tower
24 September
The Bar
VeggieTales in the House
25 September
Zulu Man in Japan
26 September
Man of Steel
The Emoji Movie
27 September
The Kitchen
28 September
Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna
