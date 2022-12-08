Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Kay has shared a “big announcement” about his new tour on BBC Radio 2.

On Thursday (8 December), the comedian appeared on the station, where he was interviewed over the phone by DJ Sara Cox.

“First of all, I wanted to say thanks to everyone who has bought tickets for my tour,” se’ve finally managed to book some more extra dates,” he announced.

Tickets to the new shows, which will take place in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and many more, will go on sale on Sunday 11 December at 10am.

Kay returned to the stage earlier this month after a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight, and described the reception as “joyous”.

The tour kicked off at Manchester’s AO and, as the comedy star came onto the stage, he was greeted by a standing ovation, which left him emotional.

“How am I supposed to do comedy now?” he said through tears, adding: “I can’t believe you made me cry.”

Kay addressed his absence from the stage, telling the audience: “I love you too, in ways you’ll never know. I’ve been looking forward to this for five years.”

The tour marks his first since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

It is currently scheduled to last until autumn 2023.