Rhod Gilbert has been forced to postpone several comedy shows so he can have surgery following his cancer treatment.

In July, the Welsh comedian announced he would be “disappearing for a while” after announcing his diagnosis. He was treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Weeks after updating his fans on his condition, saying he was “feeling good”, Gilbert has now revealed he requires surgery in early 2023 as he is suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections.

Unfortunately, this coincideds with seven of his tour dates, meaning he will push them back to the summer.

The comedian told his fans on Facebook: “Thanks again for all your kind words and support. As you probably know I’m recovering well from my cancer treatment and can’t wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.”

“Less happy days, I’ve been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment.”

He continued: “I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.

“So I hate doing this, but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows.

“I genuinely can’t wait to get back on stage, but on doctor’s advice, I’ll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining 7 shows.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Gilbert had been a patron of the Velindre Cancer Centre, where he has now had surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Rhod Gilbert sends message to fans on Facebook (Facebook)

The comedian previously said he “never imagined” he would be a patient there after supporting their work for years, but added he knows he is “in the best possible hands”.

A regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie to You?, QI and Mock the Week, Gilbert also hosted the final series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2015.

Gilbert thanked “each and every one of you for your continuing patience” and added: “Rest assured, the show WILL go on.”

Additional reporting by Agencies