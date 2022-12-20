Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prue Leith has confessed that she’d never heard of her The Great British Bake Off co-star Noel Fielding until he appeared on the show.

The popular judge on the Channel 4 baking series appeared on Lorraine today (Tuesday 20 December), where she shared some anecdotes about her early days as a cook, as well as her thoughts on Matt Lucas’ recent exit from Bake Off.

The comedian shocked fans earlier this month by announcing he was quitting the show after three series. He explained that it had become too much of a struggle juggling his various TV commitments.

“Farewell Bake Off!” he wrote in a statement. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

Asked who she’d like to replace Lucas on the show, Leith paused before sharing her thoughts.

“I don’t know any young comedians... I’d never heard of Noel Fielding when he came on,” she admitted.

“[I’d like] someone I know, preferably!”

Fielding appears on Bake Off with Leith alongside her fellow judge, Paul Hollywood.

Lucas’ replacement has yet to be announced by Channel 4 or the series’ producers, but many are hoping it could lead to a fun reunion for Fielding.

He has served as a core member of the Bake Off team since 2019, when he took over from Sandi Toksvig as Fielding’s co-host.

He is scheduled to appear in two forthcoming Bake Off Christmas specials, which will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.