Jimmy Carr supports ‘bloody funny’ Rhod Gilbert after stage four cancer diagnosis

Rhod Gilbert has been supported by his fellow comedians after disclosing his stage four cancer diagnosis.

The comedian, 54, revealed he was undergoing treatment for cancer back in July, and gave his fans an update on his health on Sunday (11 December).

He revealed that he had been forced to cancel his comedy shows because his symptoms had become so severe.

“I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe,” he told BBC Radio Wales, adding: “I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.

He then noticed “lumps popping up in places they shouldn’t be” and was soon diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Following the interview, comedians including Jimmy Carr, Rob Brydon, Angela Barnes andJason Manford shared a post promoting Gilbert’s stand-up DVD, Rhod Gilbert: Book of John.

“Grab #RhodGilbert’s new stand up show now! Ready for download, you could be watching it and laughing in five minutes,” Manford wrote.

Carr added: “I’ve got a new DVD – not one I’m in, one I’ve bought – it’s by my mate Rhod Gilbert and it’s bloody funny. (if you’ve got technology from 10 years ago knocking around the house get the DVD - if not download it like a normal person).”

Rhod Gilbert has been supported by his fellow comedians amid cancer recovery (Getty Images)

Welsh comic and actor Brydon called Gilbert “the greatest Welsh comedian”, adding: “Hello, I’m Rob Brydon and I’m here to tell you about the new DVD from the greatest Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert, it’s called The Book Of John.”

Meanwhile, Barnes said: “#RhodGilbert has long been one of my favourite comedians - and is definitely one of my favourite people. His latest show, The Book of John, is so bloody funny and is available now on DVD and digital download.”

The comedian had set to bring The Book of John show on tour in July, but had to postpone plans because of the diagnosis. He turned it into a DVD special instead.

Glbert’s fans were overjoyed to see the world of comedy supporting him, and believed they were helping promote the DVD as Gilbert was unable to fully do so.

One fan wrote: “All of the British comedians doing Rhod Gilbert’s DVD promotion circuit for him is so so lush.”

In the BBC Radio Wales interview, Gilbert, who has raised funds for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, said “there’s a lot of humour” in his cancer diagnosis, stating: “Hopefully I’m going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage.”