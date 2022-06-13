The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Robbie Williams tour: How to get tickets to singer’s 25th solo anniversary shows

Tickets go on sale this Friday (17 June)

Megan Graye
Monday 13 June 2022 12:26
Robbie Williams performs at 2018 World Cup opening ceremony

Robbie Williams has announced a string of live dates across UK and Ireland, kicking off with two shows at London’s O2 this October.

The XXV TOUR, which celebrates Williams’ 25 years as a solo artist, will go on sale this Friday (17 June).

The 18 time Brit Award-winner will be also visiting arenas across Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The October tour will follow his one-off summer performance at Hofgartenwiese in Germany.

The news coincides with the announcement of his new album, XXV, which is scheduled for release on 9 September. It will include newly orchestrated fan favourites like “Let Me Entertain You” and “Rock DJ”.

How to get tickets:

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday (17 June) and are available through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets go live on Wednesday (15 June) at 9am.

Williams performed on Sunday at the annual Soccer Aid tournament, which you can read live updates on here.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in