✕ Close Soccer Aid: Celebrities playing in this year's charity match announced

Soccer Aid 2022 is here with England taking on the World XI at West Ham’s London Stadium tonight with efforts to raise money for Unicef. After Robbie Williams set up the world’s biggest celebrity football match in 2006, the event has grown bigger each year, with the best former footballers, athletes, singers, actors, comedians and more all involved.

Regular players include David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp, singer Olly Murs and TV presenter Ben Shephard, while Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf is Soccer Aid’s top scorer with four goals. Bragging rights are of extra importance tonight as the winner will split a tie of five wins apiece from the 10 matches played thus far, with Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, Wembley and the Etihad Stadium also hosting over the years. There will be a concert tonight too, with Williams set to perform.

Last year the World XI, managed by Harry Redknapp, with Robbie Keane as player-assistant and Judy Murray as the tea lady, came out on top 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a double from Love Island stand Kem Cetinay and one from comedian Lee Mack. Cetinay picked up the man of the match. There were 51,674 in attendance that night. Follow goal and score updates live below, with reaction and the best from social media on what promises to be a night packed with entertainment