Soccer Aid LIVE: England vs World XI line-ups and build-up to 2022 charity match tonight
West Ham’s London Stadium hosts the showpiece match with Robbie Williams performing as part of a concert tonight
Soccer Aid 2022 is here with England taking on the World XI at West Ham’s London Stadium tonight with efforts to raise money for Unicef. After Robbie Williams set up the world’s biggest celebrity football match in 2006, the event has grown bigger each year, with the best former footballers, athletes, singers, actors, comedians and more all involved.
Regular players include David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp, singer Olly Murs and TV presenter Ben Shephard, while Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf is Soccer Aid’s top scorer with four goals. Bragging rights are of extra importance tonight as the winner will split a tie of five wins apiece from the 10 matches played thus far, with Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, Wembley and the Etihad Stadium also hosting over the years. There will be a concert tonight too, with Williams set to perform.
Last year the World XI, managed by Harry Redknapp, with Robbie Keane as player-assistant and Judy Murray as the tea lady, came out on top 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a double from Love Island stand Kem Cetinay and one from comedian Lee Mack. Cetinay picked up the man of the match. There were 51,674 in attendance that night. Follow goal and score updates live below, with reaction and the best from social media on what promises to be a night packed with entertainment
Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI
The teams are in the tunnel, here we go!
Soccer Aid 2022: Usain Bolt back at home of London 2012 Olympics
Usain Bolt is back at the home of the London 2012 Olympics.
The Jamaican put on one of his greatest performances from a stellar career when he demolished the competition in a time of 9.63 to claim 100m gold.
And he seems happy to be back, soaking up the atmosphere in east London.
Soccer Aid 2022: Fans meet players at London Stadium
The players have been out on the pitch earlier this evening to meet and greet fans who turned up early at the London Stadium.
One man is proving far more popular than others, that’s West Ham legend Mark Noble.
Soccer Aid 2022: Arsene Wenger oversees World XI training
Arsene Wenger has overseen World XI training this week as he bids to inspire another victory for for his side at Soccer Aid.
The former Arsenal manager has been providing pearls of wisdom at Champneys Tring.
Soccer Aid 2022: England XI arrive at London Stadium
The England XI have arrived at the London Stadium and are taking a close inspection of the pitch.
Soccer Aid 2022: World XI arrive at London Stadium
The World XI have arrived at the London Stadium and are taking a close inspection of the pitch.
Soccer Aid 2022: England’s fastest players
England players had their maximum speed measured during training by Statsports, here are the top three:
1. Liam Payne 23.8 kmph
2. Jamie Carragher 22.24 kmph
3. Mark Wright 22.12kmph
Soccer Aid 2022: Heather O’Reilly thrilled to play under Arsene Wenger
Former USA star Heather O’Reilly said: “So much fun to get our feet under us, we know how each other play, strengths and weaknesses, good camoraderie and a good runaround.
“I played at Arsenal at the same time Arsene finished his tenure there, I admired him from afar, so now to play under him, to get a compliment, it was a good track back, I’ll track back for that guy anyday. He’s the best.
“England have some quality. But I’m liking our chances a lot.”
Soccer Aid 2022: World XI and formation
Arsene Wenger can boast two of the greatest full-backs of all time in his back four: Cafu and Roberto Carlos.
Line of Duty star Martin Compston will anchor the midfield, with Wenger opting for a 4-3-3 against Redknapp’s England in a 4-4-2.
The front three is packed with quality and athleticism with USA legend and three-time gold medalist Heather O’Reilly joining eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt either side of one of the most feared marksmen in European football history: Andriy Shevchenko.
Soccer Aid 2022: England XI and formation
Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will hope to lock down the right side of the England defence.
The skipper, Liam Payne, lines up at right wing, with Hammers legend Mark Noble in the centre of midfield in front of his own fans at the London Stadium.
Manager Harry Redknapp will hope Teddy Sheringham and comedian Alex Brooker can forge a formidable partnership up top.
