Steve Martin has shared some insight into the future of his career after Only Murders in the Building.

The comic actor, 77, stars alongside his long-time collaborator Martin Short and pop artist Selena Gomez in the hit mystery comedy-drama programme.

The three stars play an unlikely group of neighbours who, as true crime fans, begin a podcast after a murder takes place in their apartment block.

Since its 2021 debut, Only Murders has garnered devoted fans across the globe and is nominated for three awards at the forthcoming 2023 Primetime Emmys.

In a new interview, Martin spoke about how a successful TV show this late in his long career was not part of the plan.

Martin and Short, 73, had been touring one of their joint comedy live shows when Only Murders came along – something they still enjoy doing together now.

“We were very happy just doing the live show,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “There may be a natural end to that – somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out – but I wouldn’t do it without Marty.”

He then added that after Only Murders concludes, he wasn’t going to pursue any other on-screen roles.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin explained. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Season three of Only Murders in the Building began airing on Tuesday (8 August); a fourth season has not yet been announced.

The Father of the Bride star has been in the industry since the 1960s. After retiring from stand-up comedy in the Eighties, Martin has starred in several successful films such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987), LA Story (1991), Bringing Down the House (2003) and the Cheaper by the Dozen films (2003-2005).

In Only Murders, Martin is tasked with a wealth of scenes that make use of his slapstick skills. In a season one scene, his character is accidentally drugged and has a run-in with some elevator doors. The actor told the publication that part of the bizarre nature of the moment was his idea.

“I didn’t want it to just be a funny walk,” he explained with a laugh. “So I was lying in bed at night thinking about it. And I started imagining myself upside down, elevator doors closing on my crotch.

“I laughed to myself for about 20 minutes. I went in the next day and said, ‘Please, let me just try this.’”

Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Disney+ in the UK.