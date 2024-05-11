For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A surprise ABBA reunion was teased at the Eurovision Song Contest before they were unleashed in avatar form – leaving many fans bitterly disappointed.

The band themselves teased a surprise appearance when they shared a five-second-long video on TikTok in the days leading up to the event that sees old footage of the group hiding behind an arrangement of shrubbery.

They chose to use a popular track that hears Kim Kardashian’s voice say: “Okay guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? Because we missed you.”

This prompted many music fans to speculate that the iconic Swedish group would reunite for the 50th anniversary of their legendary Eurovision performance.

A reunion was then teased within the show itself when the hosts of this year’s event, also in Sweden, teased getting a band with an ‘A’ name to reunite for them.

What followed was an unexpected performance from one of Sweden’s biggest pop groups, Alcazar.

This was quickly interrupted by the hosts, Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede, who turned the audience’s attention back to Abba themselves.

The show then cut to London, where the band have been performing in their avatar form.

ABBA appeared in avatar form after an appearance from the real band was teased ( BBC )

The avatars reflected on the fact that it has been 50 years since the band’s performance of ‘Waterloo’ on the Eurovision stage before the song itself was performed by other members of Eurovision royalty, including Conchita Wurst.

Past Eurovision stars performed ‘Waterloo’ instead of ABBA ( BBC )

The tease was met with a mixed response from fans of the legendary band on social media.

While some fans appreciated Conchita’s appearance, in particular, many were angry about the tease and joked about breaking their televisions as a result.

Taking to Twitter (X), one fan praised: “CONCHITA SINGING ABBA IS WHAT I NEEDED!!!”

“CONCHITA WURST SINGING ABBA!” prasied a second. “This is why I f**king love Eurovision! STUNNING AS EVER!”

Another joked that ABBA fans would be breaking their televisions after the tease.

“Nearly died thinking ABBA were about to walk on stage at Eurovision,” wrote a fourth viewer. “Possibly the biggest tease and disappointment in Eurovision history!”

A fifth complained: “You don’t tease ABBA and then not give us ABBA.”

The contest has already been hit with much controversy this year following the decision to allow Israel to compete amid the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.