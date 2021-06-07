Bill Bailey has confirmed he has started working on a song for Eurovision after offering to represent the UK next year.

Bailey was among the stars who attended the Bafta TV Awards in person last night (Sunday 6 June), as some of the biggest and best shows of the year were recognised for their achievements.

The comedian and musician was there to present an award with his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Oti Mabuse.

According to Radio Times, he elaborated on his comments regarding the UK’s future at Eurovision, following a dismal result at this year’s competition.

In May, Bailey offered to represent the UK at the 2022 contest, which will be held in Italy following rock band Maneskin’s win with their song “Zitti e buoni”.

The UK’s representative, James Newman, came dead last with a devastating nul points for his performance of “Embers”.

“Yes, do you know what? I was writing [a Eurovision song] today,” Bailey said at the Baftas.

“This very day... because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately.”

He added that this year’s result “couldn’t have gone worse” and said “we need to inject a bit of fun, I think”.

The 56-year-old had previously called Newman’s effort “a bit underwhelming” and suggested the UK needed to “celebrate the eccentricity of Britishness” in order to make a bigger statement next year.

“We’re not taking it seriously enough and taking it too seriously, we’ve got it the wrong way round,” he told Good Morning Britain in May.

“We should focus on the performance, the visuals of it, make it into a huge celebration of Britishness, with some great hooks! Maybe some guitar, maybe some cowbells.”