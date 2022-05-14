Eurovision fans praise ‘wacky’ Norway performance: ‘Fully and completely understood the assignment’
‘Thank god Norway are being f***ing weird,’ wrote one viewer
Fans have praised Norway for delivering a quintessentially “wacky” Eurovision performance.
The annual song contest is well underway on Saturday night (14 May), with events unfolding in Turin, Italy, this year.
Subwoolfer represented Norway, and a Red Riding Hood-inspired song titled “Give That Wolf a Banana” that will likely go down in Eurovision history.
The group performed the track while wearing yellow wolf masks that conceal their identity.
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the song and its strange lyrics.
“Thank god Norway are being f***ing weird. Some of these countries have forgotten the true meaning of Eurovision,” wrote one person.
Another added: “This will haunt my nightmares.”
“Europe at Eurovision: love, love, peace, peace. Norway at Eurovision: before that wolf eats grandma pls give it a banana,” said someone else.
“Norway fully and completely understood the assignment. These countries that are sending artists with ballads clearly do not,” wrote a fourth person, with another person agreeing: “Norway’s act is perfect Eurovision wackiness.”
