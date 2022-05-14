Eurovision 2022 final – live: Latest updates and results from Turin as UK places bets on Sam Ryder
UK entry is one of the most popular contestants thanks to his song ‘Space Man’
The Eurovision 2022 final takes place tonight (Saturday 14 May), and for the first time in years the UK is in with a shot at the top prize.
Sam Ryder, a singer-songwriter who rose to fame on TikTok, is representing the UK with his song “Space Man”, and is currently one of the favourites to win.
“It’s been phenomenal,” he told The Independent of the support he’s received. “The whole team have been working so hard going around Europe, using as much time as we could to do TV, radio, singing on street corners… Everywhere we’ve been, there’s been nothing but kindness and good vibes.” Read more about him here.
He’s facing stiff competition, though, in the form of Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and Ukraine’s act Kalush Orchestra. A total of 25 countries are taking part in the final. The latest odds can be found here.
Follow live updates as the grand final gets underway:
The UK’s painful Eurovision history – in numbers
Now we all know the Eurovision Song Contest hasn’t been kind to the UK. I’d argue a lot of that was our fault (most countries take Eurovision incredible seriously, the UK not so much). Of course, that could all be about to change, depending on how the lovely Sam Ryder does in this year’s final.
For now though, just take a look at the UK’s Eurovision performance history over the years:
Since 2000, the country has finished in one of the bottom three positions on 10 separate occasions.
Meet the UK’s Eurovision 2022 entry, Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder is representing the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
The 32-year-old was announced as the UK’s entry back in March, and will be performing his original song “Space Man” at the grand final in Turin, Italy, on Saturday 14 May.
Before being selected to take part in Eurovision, Ryder had already made a name for himself on TikTok by sharing covers of hit songs – along with his own original music – during lockdown.
He’s currently one of the favourites to win this year’s contest, backing earlier comments from fans that “Space Man” is a considerable improvement on other recent UK entries.
Ciao from Turin – it’s the Eurovision 2022 final!
Ciao ragazzi! The day is finally here – it’s the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 final! I’m reporting to you live from Turin with help from my esteemed London-based colleagues, Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent.
We’re looking at one hell of a contest this year. For starters, the UK actually has a shot at winning – can you believe it? That’s thanks to Sam Ryder, our entry for this year, and his song “Space Man”. But there’s also fierce competition from countries including Ukraine, Sweden, Moldova, Spain, and everyone’s favourite wolves, Norway!
When is the Eurovision 2022 final and how can I watch it?
How to watch Saturday’s grand final
Let’s start with the beginning and tell you everything you need to know about the 2022 final, here.
