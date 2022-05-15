Eurovision 2022 crowned Ukraine and their entry Kalush Orchestra as the winners of the annual song contest.

In one of the most competitive Eurovision’s in recent memory, Ukraine received overwhelming support in the public vote, which pushed UK’s entry Sam Ryder to second place.

After receiving the trophy, Kalush Orchestra said: “Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini.”

The Ukrainian group’s victory comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of their country, with many wondering if the country will be able to host the contest next year.

While there is currently no official word, Kalush Orchestra are adamant Ukraine will be able to do so.

In the run-up to the event, they told reporters (as highlighted by Eurovision World): “If we win, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Ukraine. It will be a new, integrated, well-developed and flourishing Ukraine.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also sure Ukraine will be able to host Eurovision. In a Facebook post shortly after the victors were announced, he wrote: “Our courage impresses the world our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Kalush Orchestra are adamant Ukraine will be able to host Eurovision 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has now said the UK would support Ukraine in hosting next year’s event.

In reference to Zelensky’s comment, Kwarteng told Sky News he “looks forward to seeing it” held there.

If the event couldn’t be held in Ukraine, another European country will host it on their behalf. This would most likely be the UK considering Ryder finished in second place.

Russia was banned from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. It was the first time the country had not particiapted since its debut in 1994.

Find our review of the 2022 contest here and all the updates, as they happened, here.