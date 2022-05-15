✕ Close Senate GOP delegation meets Zelensky in Ukraine

Ukraine band Kalush Orchestra dedicatedits Eurovision win to all Ukrainians and urged millions in the audience to help the battle-marred country.

“Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now?” the band’s front man, Oleg Psiuk in a plea to people to free hundreds of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the steel mill.

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for the official recognition of Russia as a “terrorist state” in a meeting with US senators on Saturday.

“I expressed gratitude for the historic decision to renew the Lend Lease program. I called for the official recognition of Russia as a terrorist state,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Earlier, a Russian defence chief warned Britain and the US again of Moscow’s new arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The RS-28 Sarmat, or Satan-2, hypersonic nuclear missile could strike Britain in just “200 seconds”, said Russia’s defence committee deputy chair Aleksey Zhurvlyov.