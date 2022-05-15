Ukraine news – live: Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision as Russia threatens UK
Ukrainian president welcomes support from US Congress
Ukraine band Kalush Orchestra dedicatedits Eurovision win to all Ukrainians and urged millions in the audience to help the battle-marred country.
“Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now?” the band’s front man, Oleg Psiuk in a plea to people to free hundreds of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the steel mill.
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for the official recognition of Russia as a “terrorist state” in a meeting with US senators on Saturday.
“I expressed gratitude for the historic decision to renew the Lend Lease program. I called for the official recognition of Russia as a terrorist state,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Earlier, a Russian defence chief warned Britain and the US again of Moscow’s new arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The RS-28 Sarmat, or Satan-2, hypersonic nuclear missile could strike Britain in just “200 seconds”, said Russia’s defence committee deputy chair Aleksey Zhurvlyov.
Exclusive: Ukrainian refugees may be housed in B&Bs indefinitely under new laws quietly passed by government
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in the UK could be housed in B&Bs indefinitely under new laws quietly pushed through by the government, prompting accusations of a “two-tier system” of housing support.
An amendment to homelessness laws on Wednesday states the six-week limit homeless families can spend in B&B accommodation will no longer apply to refugees who have fled from Ukraine and Afghanistan.
The changes also set out that councils can place these groups out of area – potentially hundreds of miles away – without taking into account the usual factors such as the disruption to employment and education and access to medical facilities or other support.
Our social affairs correspondent, May Bulman, has the full story below:
Ukrainian refugees may be housed in B&Bs indefinitely under new laws quietly passed
Exclusive: Ministers accused of creating ‘two-tier system’ that ‘strips away homeless rights’ of refugees
Britain says Russia's Donbas offensive 'has lost momentum'
Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said early on Sunday.
"Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days," the British military said in a regular Twitter bulletin.
On Friday, Ukrainian forces prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, an eastern area comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that has been a focus of the war.
Russia missile hits military infrastructure in Lviv
Military structure in western Ukraine’s Lviv came under attack from a Russia missile strike on early Sunday, officials said.
The attack was confirmed by Lviv governor Maxim Kozitsky.
He added that there is no information about the dead or injured people in the attack.
"The extent of the destruction is being clarified,” the governor said.
Locals fear returning to scarred villages of Kharkiv despite Russian retreat
Even as Russian forces have been forced out of Kharkiv, families who left the villages in the key Ukrainian city are finding it difficult to return amid threats of rape and death.
Like Denis Kozmenko who had leave within hours with his young family after he witnessed a young mother being dragged off to be raped by a Russian soldier. She had taken shelted in a school as airstrikes pounded the region.
Mr Kozmenko realised the worst could come for his family. So he decided to move his wife and daughter out of the village.
The Independent's defence and security editor Kim Sengupta has the full report here:
In Kharkiv: Locals fear returning to scarred villages despite Russian retreat
Though Russian forces have been pushed back from Kharkiv, families who fled their villages under threat of rape and death are yet to return, finds Kim Sengupta
A Ukraine photographer’s battle against Russian propaganda
For photographers like Alina Smutko, the tough choice to flee homeland Ukraine or to stay back was not the scenario that they imagined would come to reality. But when it came to making a decision, it was not that difficult.
She decided she had to stay back and fight with what she had.
Alina is now documenting the crisis, herself in great danger but she hopes that photographing the war will tell the world what is happening in Ukraine and she said she wants her work to “win against Russian propaganda”.
Her world was different before Russia sent its troops on the night of 24 February. Earlier, her work focused on politics, sport and social justice. Her work has taken her to many areas of Ukraine including the disputed Russian-occupied territories of Crimea, Luhansk and the Donetsk.
Now, in the shoes of a war photographer, she spends her days recording stories of innocent people who have been hit by bombardments, refugees fleeing and charity workers attempting to provide aid.
Read the full story here:
A Ukraine photographer’s battle against Russian propaganda
Photographer Alina Smutko explains the challenges of documenting the invasion, fighting misinformation, and keeping the world’s eyes fixed on the destruction
Eurovision: Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins song contest
Ukrainian band Kaulsh Orchestra won the Eurovision song championship for their song “Stefania” on Sunday in a popular vote for the country reeling under Russia-led invasion.
The band members, in their speech, urged millions of audience to help the country’s battle-hit regions.
“Help Azovstal, right now,? the band’s front man, Oleg Psiuk said as he implored people to free hundreds of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the the steel mill.
He also thanked the Ukrainian diaspora and “and everyone around the world who voted for Ukraine. ... The victory is very important to Ukraine. Especially this year.”
Lauding the band’s victory, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the country “we will do our best” to host next year’s contest in a battle-hit Mariupol.
“Ukrainian Mariupol,” he said, adding: “free, peaceful, rebuilt!”
“I am sure our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off,” Mr Zelenskyy said.
Indian embassy to resume in Kyiv after two months
Officials from the Indian ministry of external affairs said they are resuming the country’s embassy operations in Kyiv after more than two months.
“The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv w.e.f. 17 May 202,” the ministry said in a statement. India shut down its embassy in Kyiv as the Russian assault on Kyiv increased after invasion. India had temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March.
Russian troops leave from around Kharkiv, pound Donetsk in east
Russian troops are exiting from around Kharkiv after bombarding the key and second-largest Ukrainian city for weeks, officials from the Ukraine military said on Saturday.
However, the assault has intensified in the eastern part of the country as Russia rearranges its military in the besieged country.
The forces are pulling back from the northeastern Kharkiv and instead are guarding supply routes, officials said.
Alongside, mortar, artillery and airstrikes continued in the eastern province of Donetsk in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications”.
Ukraine was “entering a new, long-term phase of the war”, warned defence minister Oleksii Reznikov.
Antony Blinken reaches Berlin to meet Nato partners
US secretary of state Antony Blinken reached Berlin on early Sunday ahead of his meeting with Nato partners over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“I have arrived in Berlin where I will informally meet with @NATO foreign ministers to discuss our alliance and sustained action to address Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine,” the top US official said on Twitter.
Zelensky calls for Russia’s recognition as ‘terrorist state’ with Mitchell McConnell
Volodymyr Zelensky said he has asked for the official recognition of Russia as a terrorist state, as Ukraine crossed 80th day of invasion by the Kremlin, in a meeting with US senators on Saturday.
“We discussed various areas of support for our state, including defensive and financial. As well as tightening sanctions on Russia. I expressed gratitude for the historic decision to renew the Lend Lease program. I called for the official recognition of Russia as a terrorist state,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added that the Ukraine-US talks led by Republican minority leader Mitchell McConnell in Kyiv demonstrated “the strength of bipartisan support for our state, the strength of ties between the Ukrainian and American nations.”
Among the topics in the talks was food security as wheat supply from Europe remains jeopardized due to the conflict.
“More and more countries around the world are realizing that Russia, by blocking the Black Sea for us and continuing this war, puts dozens of other countries at risk of a price crisis in the food market and even famine. This is another incentive for our anti-war coalition to act more decisively together,” the Ukrainian leader said.
He also sought more support for the besieged country “especially with weapons - means working to prevent global famine.”
The sooner we liberate our land and guarantee Ukraine’s security, the sooner the normal state of the food market can be restored, he said.
