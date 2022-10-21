Jump to content

‘No political wisdom’: Kremlin not confident about next British PM, whoever it might be

Moscow also attacks the lack of an election to select new PM

David Harding
Friday 21 October 2022 12:09
It is not just Britain that expects little from its third new Conservative prime minister this year.

Russia, which was far from complimentary about outgoing leader Liz Truss, said on Friday that it did not believe anyone who has a part in choosing the new leader will exercise “political wisdom”, and took a swipe at the fact that the British people are not allowed to have their say in deciding who ends up in Number 10.

Asked about the possible return of Boris Johnson to the top post, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We do not expect insight and political wisdom from anyone in the countries of the collective West, let alone Britain.”

