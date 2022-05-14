Norway’s Eurovision entry: Who are Subwoolfer and what are the lyrics to ‘Give That Wolf a Banana’?

Sing along (if you dare)

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 14 May 2022 11:01
Norway's Eurovision entry reveals what wolves eat on the moon

Eurovision 2022 is here – and with it comes a song that has become a viral sensation.

Sam Ryder is the UK’s entry and, while the odds place the country in good stead for the first time in what feels like forever, the song on everyone’s lips is Norway’s.

Subwoolfer is representing Norway, and the act perform while wearing yellow wolf masks that conceal their identity.

It’s unknown who Subwoolfer actually are, but it’s not their image that’s caused them to go viral online – it’s their lyrics.

The Red Riding Hood-inspired song, titled “Give That Wolf a Banana”, is set to go down in Eurovision history. After they performed in the heats, footage of the band’s rendition circulated social media like wildfire.

Should you wish to sing along with the performance when Subwoolfer frace the stage tonight (14 May), here are the lyrics:

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

See where you’re going, but I don’t know where you’ve been

Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin?

If you don’t like the name Keith I’ma call you Jim

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf (banana)

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yumYum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Banana

I like the scent of every meal on your breath

That hunger in you, I’m in danger now, I guess

Let’s go to grandma’s, you say grandma tastes the best

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

(I want your grandma, yum, yum)

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

(I want your grandma, yum, yum)

Someone give that wolf a banana

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wo-o-olf

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith

