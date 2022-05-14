Norway’s Eurovision entry: Who are Subwoolfer and what are the lyrics to ‘Give That Wolf a Banana’?
Sing along (if you dare)
Eurovision 2022 is here – and with it comes a song that has become a viral sensation.
Sam Ryder is the UK’s entry and, while the odds place the country in good stead for the first time in what feels like forever, the song on everyone’s lips is Norway’s.
Subwoolfer is representing Norway, and the act perform while wearing yellow wolf masks that conceal their identity.
It’s unknown who Subwoolfer actually are, but it’s not their image that’s caused them to go viral online – it’s their lyrics.
The Red Riding Hood-inspired song, titled “Give That Wolf a Banana”, is set to go down in Eurovision history. After they performed in the heats, footage of the band’s rendition circulated social media like wildfire.
Should you wish to sing along with the performance when Subwoolfer frace the stage tonight (14 May), here are the lyrics:
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth
That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath
Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
See where you’re going, but I don’t know where you’ve been
Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin?
If you don’t like the name Keith I’ma call you Jim
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wolf (banana)
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yumYum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Banana
I like the scent of every meal on your breath
That hunger in you, I’m in danger now, I guess
Let’s go to grandma’s, you say grandma tastes the best
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
(I want your grandma, yum, yum)
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wolf
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Ba-na-na
Ba-na-na-na-na
Ba-na-na
Ba-na-na-na-na
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
(I want your grandma, yum, yum)
Someone give that wolf a banana
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wo-o-olf
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth
That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath
Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith
