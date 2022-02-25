Last year’s Eurovision co-organiser has joined calls to ban Russia from competing this year, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday 24 February, organisers of the annual contest announced that they had no plans to prevent Russia from taking part, despite urging by Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event which unites nations and celebrates diversity through music,” the statement said.

“The [European Broadcasting Union’s] public broadcaster members in both Russia and Ukraine have committed to participating in this year’s event in Turin and we are currently planning to welcome artists from both countries to perform in May.”

“We of course will continue to monitor the situation closely,” organisers added.

The statement was met with widespread disbelief and heated criticism from Eurovision fans and high-profile public figures.

Dutch broadcaster Avrotos, co-organiser of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, has now backed Ukraine in urging the EBU to reconsider.

“This is the time for Europe to unite and show what we stand for,” Eric van Stade, CEO of Avrotos, said.

“Russia’s actions are no longer about politics; what we are witnessing today is a serious violation of universal values such as sovereignty and human rights.

“Avrotos is asking other countries to speak out as well and call on the EBU to suspend Russia’s EBU membership. As a consequence Russia would not be able to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in 2022.”

Last week, the act chosen to represent Ukraine in May withdrew from representing her country, amid scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Alina Pash had been chosen in a televised national selection show and was due to perform her song “Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors”, but pulled out after details of the trip emerged. She was replaced by rap act Kalush Orchestra, who will perform the song “Stefania”.

Russia has not yet announced its act for Eurovision 2022.

