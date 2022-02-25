Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s troops ‘reach Kyiv outskirts’, after capital hit by ‘horrific’ airstrikes
Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv as Russian troops inch closer to the capital
Gunfire was heard near the government district in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, Associated Press has reported, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies.
A Ukrainian government adviser said on Friday he expected Russia to try to break into Kyiv during the day. Residents in the capital were urged to proceed to shelters due to an air raid alarm.
It comes as several explosions were heard in Kyiv during the early hours of Friday, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that the Russian assault resumed at 4 am local time.
Ukraine’s foreign minister said the capital is experiencing a new barrage of “horrific” rocket strikes and compared the attack to the 1941 Nazi Germany invasion. A senior Ukrainian defence official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later in the day.
Mr Zelensky earlier said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full-scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians, including soldiers, dead on the first day.
Kharkiv mayor urges residents into subway stations and bomb shelters
The mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv urged residents to head to subway stations, bomb shelters and basements.
Loud blasts were heard in the city earlier, a witness told Reuters, as missile strikes and air raid alerts were reported in a number of cities in Ukraine.
UN human rights office reports 127 casualties in Ukraine
UN human rights office says it has reports of 127 casualties in Ukraine including 25 people killed and 102 injured following shelling and air strikes.
In the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion last night – and as the Kremlin’s cruise missiles began to rain Ukrainian military targets – footage flooded social media claiming to depict the horror of war in real time, Nina Jankowicz writes.
Much of it was filmed by ordinary citizens in Ukraine and the border regions of Russia, Belarus and annexed Crimea; aghast at the columns of tanks and equipment by their homes, explosions in the distance, and dog fights between fighter jets above their roofs.
‘Russian warship, go f**k yourself’: Kyiv to honour troops killed on island
Ukraine says it will posthumously honour a group of Ukrainian border guards who were killed defending a tiny island in the Black Sea during a multi-pronged Russian invasion.
Ukraine lost contact with its forces on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a speck of land south of the port of Odessa, on Thursday after Russia conducted strikes from air and sea, Kyiv said.
A Ukrainian official said 13 soldiers had been killed and he circulated an audio clip that he and media outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda said was an exchange between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
“This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed.”
“Russian warship, go fuck yourself,” came the reply.
Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said Russia then began strikes.
BREAKING: European Space Agency to keep working with Russia on ISS and trip to Mars despite Ukraine war
The European Space Agency will continue to work with Russia on all of their shared projects, despite the ongoing war, it has said.
Sky News journalists forced to take cover live on air as Ukranian city ‘encircled’ by Russian troops
Sky News journalists were forced to take cover during a live broadcast as Ukraine’s second-largest city was bombarded by Russian forces.
Loud rumbles erupted as reporter Jon Sparks spoke to the camera in Kharkiv near the Russian border to sounds of what he described as the “drum beat of war”.
He sheltered near a wall before his crew decided to go inside amid the sustained bombardment.
‘Active hostilities’ approaching, Kyiv authorities tell residents
Kyiv authorities told residents of the north-western Obolon area on Friday to stay off the streets given "active hostilities" were approaching.
"In connection with the approach of active hostilities, residents of Obolon district are asked not to go outside," city council said in an alert.
Football set to be forced to re-assess its relationship with Russia
Uefa officials told football figures to dissuade politicians from publicly lobbying for the 2022 Champions League final, which has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris, The Independent has been told.
Sources in the western European game have privately said they were under the impression that their federations could be blacklisted from hosting future tournaments or marquee fixtures if big plays were made to replace the Russian city in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
There was even open speculation, right up until Thursday morning, over whether this was because Uefa did not want to aggravate Russia.
Ukraine Crisis: What happened on day one?
As Ukraine wakes up to day two of the Russian invasion, we take a look back at what unfolded yesterday.
Yesterday (Thursday), Russian forces moved quickly across several Ukrainian territories with gunfire, aerial attacks and explosions.
Ukraine crisis: What happened on day one?
As Ukraine wakes up to day two of the Russian invasion, we take a look back at what unfolded yesterday.Yesterday (Thursday), Russian forces moved quickly across several Ukrainian territories with gunfire, aerial attacks and explosions.Forces took Chernobyl in the later hours of the evening and closed in on the capital city of Kiev early this morning (Friday).Footage captures an insight into what civilians were subjected to.Many woke to the sounds of air raid sirens with others waking to the sight of the Ivano-Frankivsk airport being bombed.Around 137 people have died and 316 were injured less than one day into Putin’s assault.Sign up to our newsletters.
