Explosions heard in Kiev as Russia advances on capital

Gunfire was heard near the government district in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, Associated Press has reported, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

A Ukrainian government adviser said on Friday he expected Russia to try to break into Kyiv during the day. Residents in the capital were urged to proceed to shelters due to an air raid alarm.

It comes as several explosions were heard in Kyiv during the early hours of Friday, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that the Russian assault resumed at 4 am local time.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said the capital is experiencing a new barrage of “horrific” rocket strikes and compared the attack to the 1941 Nazi Germany invasion. A senior Ukrainian defence official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later in the day.

Mr Zelensky earlier said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full-scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians, including soldiers, dead on the first day.