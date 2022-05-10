Eurovision: Who will win the 2022 competition? Full list of odds
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra are the bookies’ favourites to win
The Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.
The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest music acts kicks off in Turin next Tuesday (10 May) with the first semi-final and another on Thursday (12 May).
Eurovision’s grand final will then take place on Saturday (14 May).
According to William Hill, Ukraine are leading the pack to win the competition, with a 42 per cent chance of winning, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.
For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position before the competition begins and looks likely to do far better than James Newman’s disastrous “nul points” last year.
Read the current top 10 below...
Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra, “Stefania” – 4/7
United Kingdom: Sam Ryder, “Space Man” – 11/2
Italy: Mahmood and Blanco, “Brividi” – 13/2
Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs, “Hold Me Closer” – 8/1
Spain: Chanel, “SloMo” – 16/1
Greece: Amanda Tenfjord, “Die Together” – 33/1
Poland: Ochman, “River” – 33/1
Norway: Subwoolfer, “Give That Wolf a Banana” – 50/1
Finland: The Rasmus, “Jezebel”– 80/1
Netherlands: S10, “De Diepte” – 80/1
