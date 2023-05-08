Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mae Muller will be representing the United Kingdom at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 25-year-old singer was announced as the UK’s entry on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show back in March, making Muller the first female act to represent the UK in five years.

Muller will perform in Liverpool following the surprise success of Sam Ryder who, after years of UK acts getting underwhelming Eurovision results, placed second to Ukraine in 2022.

As the UK is one of the Big Five countries, Muller will not have to perform during either of the semi-finals taking place this week.

Instead, she will go straight to the final on Saturday (13 May), where she will be one of 26 acts to compete.

Here’s everything you need to know about her...

Who is Eurovision star Mae Muller?

(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Mae Muller is a 25-year-old pop singer from Kentish Town in London. She was born on 26 August 1997.

Muller first became known after releasing her track “Better Days” in 2021. The song has amassed nearly 400 million streams.

The singer released her debut album Chapter 1 in April 2019, before going on to support Little Mix on their LM5: The Tour that same year.

She used to work at pubs and fashion store American Apparel before being found by her manager following some uploads of demos to Soundcloud.

Announcing the news of her Eurovision entry to her Instagram page, Muller said: “GUYS!!! I cannot believe I’m even saying this… but I am this year’s UK entry for EUROVISION 2023 with my track ‘I Wrote A Song’!!!

“This has been the hardest secret to keep in the WORLD (literally nearly let it slip a million times lol scream) but the news is finally out!!!

“The song is out right now, I’m so pleased it’s finally yours, and what an honour to host on behalf of Ukraine, it’s going to be so special [heart emoji] @eurovision 2023 LETS GO! LIVERPOOL I WILL SEE YOU VERY SOON,” she added.