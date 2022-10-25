Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eurovision 2023: Ukraine to select entry during live broadcast from Kyiv bomb shelter

The UK is hosting the 2023 event on behalf of the war-torn country

Alex Green
Tuesday 25 October 2022 09:27
Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Ukraine will select its entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool through a live event hosted from a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The grand final of Vidbir, its national selection competition, will take place on Saturday 17 December at a currently undisclosed location in the capital.

Ukrainian national broadcaster UA:PBC has received nearly 400 songs from 299 participants, all hoping to replicate Kalush Orchestra’s success in Turin, Italy.

Pianoboy, the Ukrainian music producer overseeing the selection process, said: “I would like this Vidbir to discover new outstanding creative names and make people feel touched and good about this music.

“I must say, which is quite unexpected for me, this job is based on psychology because you have to raise musicians from sort of a bottom, motivate them. A lot of musicians that you will hear at Vidbir made a song to be heard at Vidbir probably because of this Vidbir and, again because of it, resumed doing music.”

Recommended

He added: “I see my function in this and I am very happy about it.”

The long-list of participants is expected before the end of October.

The UK is hosting the 2023 contest on behalf of the war-torn country after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) concluded it could not safely organise the event amid the Russian invasion.

This year’s contest in May saw UK entry Sam Ryder top the jury vote before Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall, following a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

Liverpool has until 13 May 2023 to prepare for the grand final, which will be held at the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on the city’s waterfront.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in