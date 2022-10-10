Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Eurovision fans accuse Liverpool rental owners of price gouging as rooms surge to £5,500 a night

Booking.com says 99 per cent of its properties are sold out for 13 May

Lucy Thackray
Monday 10 October 2022 10:50
Comments
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool named as UK host city

Eurovision fans have accused Liverpool landlords and accommodation owners of price gouging, as room rates for the night of the 2023 song contest soar above £5,000 a night.

The UK’s host city for the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place 13 May 2023, was announced on Saturday.

Some fans of the glitzy Euro-pop event had already booked accommodation in Liverpool before the location was announced, while others rushed to secure rooms over the weekend, causing prices to surge.

Eleanor Rigby apartments in the city centre are still up for rent at £5,560

(Booking.com)

Several fans took to social media to complain about the rises, or rental apartment hosts cancelling their bookings, some suggesting it was in order to put prices up and book in new guests.

Recommended

Both Liverpool and Glasgow had been contenders for the Europe-wide event, which is watched by hundreds of millions of viewers each year, but the northwest cultural hub won out in the end.

It will take place at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, next to the River Mersey, which has a capacity of 11,000 people.

Liverpool will host the ever-popular song contest next year

(PA Wire)

Less than 12 hours after the location was announced, most accommodation booking sites were low on availability, with Booking.com saying 99 per cent of their listings have now sold out.

Of the remaining listings, the 10-bed Eleanor Rigby apartments on the city’s Stanley Street has surged to £5,580 on the night of the event, 13 May - £6,200 if you want flexibility on cancellation.

One fan, Connor, claimed his Booking.com host had cancelled an apartment booking he had secured in May 2022 for the Eurovision weekend, sharing screenshots that showed messages saying “the property will no longer be available on this dates [sic]” and “Apologies its error on booking calendar”.

“And the cancellations start ,” he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji, “booked this way back in May/June, too good to be true.”

According to research by The Independent, the lowest-priced double room for the night of 13 May 2023 is currently £590 for Newsham Lodge, in the Newsham Park area, with the next cheapest a room of four bunk beds for £1,262 at The Anfield Rooms.

The priciest is a 12-bedroomed house, also in Newsham Park, for £7,560 for one night (or £630 per room).

On Airbnb the cheapest option in Liverpool centre for 13 May is a U-Stay aparthotel sleeping four, for £875; the most expensive is a flat sleeping four in the Georgian Quarter for £3,567.

The director of Marketing Liverpool, Chris Brown, told the BBC that details of other Liverpool accommodation options for the week of 13 May would be released later this week.

Recommended

He hinted that these may “involve cruise ships or a campsite” for fans to stay in.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in