Eurovision Song Contest tickets for the shows taking place in Malmö, Sweden, in 2024 will go on sale next week.

Malmö, which is on the southern coast of Sweden, was selected to host the annual music competition after a fierce bidding process, following Swedish star Loreen’s win at this year’s contest in Liverpool.

The Stockholm-born singer triumphed with her song “Tattoo”, with the UK acting as host in place of 2022 winners Ukraine, who were unable to host due to the ongoing invasion by Russia. Loreen is the second ever contestant to win Eurovision twice – she first won over a decade ago in 2012, with her hit song “Euphoria”.

On Tuesday 28 November, fans will be able to try and get their hands on tickets for the 2024 event’s nine arena shows, including the three broadcast semi-finals and the grand final.

In order to be in with a chance, you’ll need to have a Ticketmaster account set up in advance so you’re all set before the sale kicks off.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am CET (9am in the UK) on Tuesday 28 November, with prices starting at 145 SEK (Swedish Krona), or around £11.

The dates for each arena show are as follows:

First Semi-Final:

Evening Preview: Monday 6 May (Jury Show)

Afternoon Preview: Tuesday 7 May (Family Show)

Live TV Show: Tuesday 7 May

Second Semi-Final:

Evening Preview: Wednesday 8 May (Jury Show)

Afternoon Preview: Thursday 9 May (Family Show)

Live TV Show: Thursday 9 May

Grand Final:

Evening Preview: Friday 10 May (Jury Show)

Afternoon Preview: Saturday 11 May (Family Show)

Live TV Show: Saturday 11 May

Evening previews serve as a full run-through of the show that takes place the night before the televised version, where the international juries cast their votes for the representatives from each country. Meanwhile, the afternoon preview is a full run-through that takes place on the day of the live TV show, providing artists and their crews with one final rehearsal opportunity. Previously dubbed the “family show”, it’s convenient for those who wish to bring young children to witness the Eurovision spectacular and still make it home for bedtime.

The live TV show is just how it sounds, where audiences across Europe and Australia will be able to add their votes to the Jury scores.

Ticket prices are as follows:

First & Second Semi-Final - Evening Preview: 145-795 SEK (£11-£60)

First & Second Semi-Final - Afternoon Preview: 145-545 SEK (£11-£41.40)

First & Second Semi-Final - Live Show: 525-2395 SEK (£41-£182)

Grand Final - Evening Preview: 525-2395 SEK (£41-£182)

Grand Final - Afternoon Preview: 145-1385 SEK (£11-£105)

Grand Final - Live Show: 860-3795 SEK (£65.40-£288.60)

A selection of VIP packages will also be on offer.

Tickets are digital and should only be purchased via Eurovision’s official ticket platform.

Eurovision 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s ground-breaking triumph on the competition, after which they went on to become Sweden’s most successful band of all time, releasing a string of hits including “Dancing Queen”, “Waterloo” and “Mamma Mia”.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.”

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”