Viewers have been left baffled by Germany’s “truly bizarre” entry to the Eurovision Grand Final.

This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam, Netherlands (22 May). Fans in the UK are able to tune into the live broadcast airing on BBC One from 8pm.

Representing Germany is Jendrik who performed the extremely upbeat song “I Don’t Feel Hate” in a bid to be crowned winner.

Jendrik was flanked by back-up dancers donning strange outfits, including one dressed as a styrofoam hand.

Graham Norton, who has returned as the UK’s host this year, was unimpressed with the act. “This is like Marmite... if everyone hated Marmite,” deadpanned the television host.

Fans, however, are confused over the performance, which has been called “brilliant, bad or just bizarre”.

“Germany is like a bizarre episode of Art Attack,” quipped one user.

Sharing an image of the “Thumb Thumbs” from the 2001 film Spy Kids, another person added: “Glad to see these guys had a career after spy kids in Germany’s Eurovision entry.”

“Germany really called their song ‘I don’t feel hate’ and did this,” joked another user, while journalist Harrison Brocklehurst wrote: “Germany’s song is literally a horror film.”

Another person commented on the wacky performance, writing: “ “I see Germany has legalised drugs…”

“Is this really real, Germany?!” questioned someone else.

Many people commented on the “aggressive tonal change” from Germany’s happy and upbeat number to the rock metal performance by Finnish group Blind Channel, which followed immediately after.

“The transition from Germany to Finland was absolutely immaculate thank you to whoever decided on this line up,” said one person.

Comedian Jack Whitehall commented: “The idea of Germany and Finland’s entry sharing a green room makes me happy. ‘Hey my friend don’t feel hate, feel sorry’ *Finnish entry spits on floor and rolls eyes into back of head like the undertaker.”