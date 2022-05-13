After two glitter-filled evenings of semi-finals this week, the official Eurovision Song Contest grand final running order has been released.

Taking place in Turin, Italy on Saturday (14 May), the final will run for approximately four hours, showcasing all 25 countries that made it past the semis.

Eurovision wouldn’t be the same without Graham Norton. The presenter will be back in the BBC’s commentary booth to give his hot takes on performances, costumes and all things Eurovision.

As for the result, it is suspected that Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra will do extremely well with their rap track “Stefania”, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position with the song “Space Man”. It can surely only improve on the “nul points” that James Newman received for “Embers” last year.

Here is the grand final running order:

Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off Romania: WRS – Llámame Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi Spain: Chanel – SloMo Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN Poland: Ochman – River Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Estonia: Stefan – Hope

