James Newman has hit back at Piers Morgan’s scathing criticism of the singer’s Eurovision performance.

Newman represented the UK during the annual music contest over the weekend, performing his dance-bop “Embers” in a bid to be crowned winner.

His performance, however, was the only one to receive a total of zero points, with the UK finishing the night in last place.

Responding to the results, Morgan took to Twitter on Sunday (23 May) to condemn the “crap song, performed by a crap singer”.

“The UK didn’t get ‘nul points’ in the Eurovision Song Contest because of some sinister revenge for Brexit,” wrote the former Good Morning Britain presenter. “We got ‘nul points’ because we had a crap song, performed by a crap singer who gave a crap performance.”

The Yorkshire-born singer has now responded to Morgan’s tweet with a brutal reply of his own.

“Hey Piers sorry you didn’t like the song, at least I didn’t storm out,” wrote Newman.

In March, Morgan made headlines after he stormed off the set of GMB midway through filming.

The highly publicised incident occurred when co-star Alex Beresford condemned Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle.

He had repeatedly said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex had felt “suicidal” as she had revealed during her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Viewers condemned Morgan for his walk-off, calling him a “snowflake” and a “spoiled brat”.

(AP)

Following last weekend’s contest, Newman has since taken to social media to thank fans for their support amid the disappointing results.

The 35-year-old wrote that he wants to “focus on the positives of this amazing experience”.

Italian rock band Måneskin were crowned Eurovision 2021’s winners after their performance of “Zitti e buoni” won over viewers at home and in the arena.

You can find the six biggest talking points from this weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest here.