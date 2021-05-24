Singer James Newman has spoken out after receiving zero points in the Eurovision grand final on Saturday (22 May).

Newman represented the UK in the annual music contest over the weekend, performing his dance-bop “Embers” in a bid to be crowned winner.

His performance, however, was the only one to receive a total of zero points, with the UK finishing the night in last place.

Upon hearing the news during the live broadcast, Newman appeared to take the snub on the chin, laughing and smiling when he learned of the disappointing result.

The crowd at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands – where the event was held – also cheered him on.

Days after the loss, Newman has since taken to social media to thank fans for their support following the upsetting result.

The Yorkshire-born singer wrote that he wants to “focus on the positives of this amazing experience”.

“I stood on stage and sang to hundreds of millions of people with a song that I wrote and love,” he said.

“I’ve learnt so much from the amazing people who gave everything to help me live my dream, the dancers, my choreographer, my vocal coach, everyone from my label, my manager and the BBC, and all the people behind the scenes at Eurovision and the arena.”

Newman added that “there is no guarantee that a song you think will connect with people, will connect with people”.

The 35-year-old continued to thank “all the amazing dedicated fans who have supported me through the whole thing”.

(Getty Images)

He concluded the post: “The times when it doesn’t play out how you hoped it might, teach you how to pick yourself up and be stronger x.”

Italian rock band Måneskin were crowned Eurovision 2021’s winners after their performance of “Zitti e buoni” won over viewers at home and in the arena.

However, they faced claims of on-air drug use after singer Damiano David was seen leaning forward over a table during the broadcast.

Måneskin have vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “really offensive” and “upsetting”. The group have also agreed to take a voluntary drug test to prove the accusations are false.

