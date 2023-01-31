Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool has officially taken over as the host city of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest as the keys of the competition were handed over from Turin.

On Tuesday (31 January) evening, a ceremony was held at St George’s Hall in Liverpool, hosted by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu.

The evening was a celebration of both Liverpool and Ukraine, after the 2022 champions were unable to host the competition this year following the invasion by Russia.

Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, and the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, sealed the handover (known as the Insignia) with a handshake.

During the ceremony, Lo Russo gave Anderson “a little bit of advice” on hosting – to “enjoy the event, include everybody, engage the whole city, be proud for such an incredible international stage for you, for Ukraine and for peace”.

Anderson replied that she was “really proud to be able to host Eurovision for Liverpool but especially proud to do it on behalf of Ukraine”.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that this year’s slogan is “United by Music”, with the logo an array of beating hearts in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags.

During this year’s competition, which takes place in May, Ukraine will join the “big five” countries – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK – who automatically qualify for the competition. The grand final takes place on 13 May.

The first semi-final will take place on 9 May and feature the first 15 countries. These competing countries are: Ireland, Serbia, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, Sweden, Moldova, Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Azerbaijan, and the Czech Republic.

Eurovision will be hosted in Liverpool in 2023 (PA)

Semi-final two will then take place on 11 May. The countries taking part will be: Armenia, Cyprus, Romania, Denmark, Belgium, Iceland, Greece, Estonia, Albania, Australia, Austria, Lithuania, San Marino, Slovenia, Georgia, and Poland.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, notable Ukrainian figures expressed the importance of Liverpool hosting on behalf of the war-torn country in a video montage.

Commentator Timur Miroshnychenko said that “Eurovision is love, music and diversity”, while musician Julia Sanina added that the combination of the cultures of Liverpool and Ukraine coming together was “going to be something unbelievable”.

Last year, Ukraine won the contest with Kalush Orchestra, with the UK placing second with singer Sam Ryder.

Additional reporting by Press Association