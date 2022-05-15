Sam Ryder has spoken out after “destroying the stigma” and leading the UK to a second-place Eurovision placement.

Ruder was announced as the UK’s entry in March 2022 and impressed viewers with the song “Space Man” at the finals in Turin, Italy on Saturday (14 May).

The singer-songwriter was dealt a series of 12 points, leading the UK to the best victory this century, and ended up being beat by Ukraine, who received overwhelming support in the public vote.

Typically, the UK finishes near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Ryder was overjoyed after the event, and could be seen celebrating in two videos alongside Scott Mills and Rylan Clark.

“Just destroyed the stigma!” he exclaimed in one video “Thanks everyone for supporting. That was an incredible, incredible, rewarding journey. I hope you enjoyed it.”

Int he next, he concurredwith DJ Mills, who told him: “Job done.”

Prior to his selection as this year’s hopeful, Ryder had made a name for himself on TikTok through his covers of major hits, as well as his own original music.

