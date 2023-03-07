Eurovision 2023: Tickets for Liverpool shows go on sale today as rumours rife about UK act – latest
Grand final will take place on 13 May, with tickets for nine live shows going on sale today
Eurovision fans are gearing up to get their hands on tickets for the 2023 competition as they go on sale today.
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place in Liverpool, after the UK stepped in to host the competition for reigning champions Ukraine.
Eurovision week kicks off on Monday 8 May, with semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. The grand final will then take place on Saturday 13 May.
Tickets will be going on sale on Tuesday (7 March) at midday for all three televised shows, as well as six previews. The events will be taking place at the ACC Liverpool arena.
While the UK’s representative for 2023 is yet to be announced, singer Birdy – best known for her 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” – is currently the bookies’ favourite to represent the UK in Liverpool.
William Hill has Birdy at odds of 6/4, closely followed by pop star and John Wick 4 actor Rina Sawayama in second place at 5/2.
Freya Ridings denies being the UK’s Eurovision 2023 entry
Freya Ridings – one of William Hill’s predicted acts to represent the UK in Liverpool – has denied that she will be following in Sam Ryder’s footsteps.
“I’m not doing it!” she told Official Charts. “I’m really not!”
Ridings explained that the rumours had stemmed from her recent appearance on the series finale of The Graham Norton Show, in a slot that is normally reserved for this year’s UK Eurovision entry.
“Graham Norton was really kind to me, but he gave me [that slot] because he knows I’m an indie artist and he’s really championed me,” she said.
“But then it looked like I was [doing Eurovision]. But I’m not!... I love Eurovision, me and my family watch every year but it’s not... it was never my ultimate goal in life.”
Who will represent the UK in Liverpool?
At the time of writing, the UK’s Eurovision 2023 act is yet to be announced. Still, the bookies have shared their guesses, with “People Help The People” singer Birdy currently William Hill’s favourite to represent the UK in Liverpool.
You can read the full list of predictions below:
Birdy – 6/4
Rina Sawayama – 5/2
Freya Ridings – 6/1
Cat Burns – 6/1
Jessie Ware – 8/1
Ellie Goulding – 16/1
How to get tickets for Eurovision 2023
Tickets will be going on sale for Eurovision 2023 at midday (12pm UK time) today.
All Eurovision fans need a Ticketmaster account before attempting to buy tickets
