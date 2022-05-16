Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have said that next year’s Song Contest will be held in a “newly rebuilt” Ukraine.

The hip-hop group and their song “Stefania” stormed to victory during Saturday (14 May) night’s final with high scores from the jury vote and the largest public vote of the night.

However, many viewers had questioned whether Ukraine would be able to host next year’s final due to the country’s ongoing invasion by Russia.

In the run-up to the competition, Kalush Orchestra said that “the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Ukraine” if they win, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky writing after the country’s victory: “Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!”

Appearing on an official Eurovision livestream after their win, Kalush Orchestra star Oleh Psiuk reiterated this point.

“If the president said it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” he said. “We’ll host Eurovision in a newly rebuilt and happy Ukraine.”

Psiuk added that it meant a lot to the group to be able to “bring some good news to Ukraine”.

“Our culture is under attack and we’re trying to present our culture to the world, [and] present our music that is unique, that is authentic, and [that] has a unique signature.”

The members of Kalush Orchestra were fighting for Ukraine in the war, but were granted an exemption to leave to represent their country at the Song Contest. Frontman Psiuk runs a volunteer organisation that supports refugees.

If they are unable to host, the competition may be hosted by the United Kingdom, after Sam Ryder placed second with his song “Space Man”.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said that the UK would support Ukraine in hosting next year’s event.