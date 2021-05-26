‘What can you do?’ James Newman responds to nul points score at Eurovision

James Newman has spoken again about the reaction to his performance at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, after he received a humiliating “nul points” from both the public and the jury.

The singer-songwriter performed his song “Embers” at the competition in Rotterdam last week, but failed to impress. Italy’s band Maneskin went on to be crowned the winners with their song “Zitti e buoni”.

However, Newman has been praised for being a good sport about the result. In the arena on the night of the grand final, his fellow contestants uttered roars of dismay on his behalf as his score was read out.

Appearing on Lorraine this morning (26 May), Newman said he and his team “tried our hardest” and he’d been happy with his performance.

“But the best thing for me was how the audience went crazy when they said nul points,” he said. “The whole audience was cheering me.”

Last week, Newman hit back at ex-GMB presenter Piers Morgan who tweeted that the singer’s performance had been “crap”.

“Hey Piers sorry you didn’t like the song, at least I didn’t storm out,” Newman responded, referring to Morgan’s infamous walk-out in one of his last Good Morning Britain episodes.

Earlier this week, comedian and musician Bill Bailey said he felt the song and Newman’s performance had been “underwhelming”, as he repeated his offer to represent the UK next year.