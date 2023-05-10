Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eurovision lovers are hyped to see the return of a former winner to the 2023 song contest.

On Tuesday (9 May), the semi-finals aired on BBC One, and saw Loreen sail through to this Saturday’s final.

The Swedish singer previously participated in the annual contest in 2012, winning with her song “Euphoria”.

Her placement in the final has cemented her as a firm favourite to win this year’s event. The UK’s entrant is Mae Muller with the track “I Wrote a Song”.

Fans were overjoyed to see the return of Loreen, whose 2023 Eurovision track is titled “Tattoo”, and are also praising the singer for her measured response to a question during a press conference backstage.

Loreen – real name Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui – was asked by a reporter whether she was worried about a rehearsal video where her “vocals weren’t pitch perfect” and whether she feels she has to “prove” herself.

In response, Loreen smiles and slowly laughs, before sarcastically adding: “Wasn’t pitch perfect, darling? What are you talking about?”

Her reply drew laughter and response from the other reporters gathered for the conference, and has received praise on social media from users who have branded it “perfect”.

Taking the question in jest, she added: "Do you know how hard it is to sing a bloody song and dance at the same time?"

Loreen performing at the Eurovision semi-final dress rehearsal (Getty Images)

The Eurovision semi-finals are being hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, who “stole the show” with her “unreal” singing voice.

Tuesday night’s semi-final saw 15 countries compete for a spot in the Grand Final.

The 10 acts to progress included Sweden, Finland, Norway, Israel, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Moldova and Czechia.

Meanwhile, the five countries with the lowest number of votes, and therefore out of the competition, were: Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Netherlands.

The next semi-final will take place on Thursday (11 May) ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday (13 May).

You can find out more information about how to watch Eurovision here.