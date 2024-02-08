For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pop singer Olly Alexander has offered fans a glimpse of his new single, “Dizzy”, the UK’s official entry for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Alexander, 33, will represent the UK at the 2024 competition in Malmö, Sweden, at the grand final on 11 May.

Written by Alexander and electronic producer Danny L Harle, the song was previewed on the pop star’s social media on Wednesday evening (7 February). It will be officially released on 1 March.

Delivered over an uplifting, electronic beat, the song includes the lyrics: “Time has frozen, all memories lost/ So won’t you make me dizzy for your kisses/ Will you take my hand and steer me/ Round and round until the moment never ends.”

“Hello!” Alexander wrote on X/Twitter, alongside a clip of him performing the song from a balcony. “Here’s the first tease of my [Eurovision] song ‘Dizzy’! Oh I’m so excited!!!! I love you!!”

Reacting to the clip, a number of Alexander’s followers expressed their excitement for the official release.

“Sounds like a remake of ‘It’s a Sin’ by the Pet Shop Boys and ‘Deeper Shade of Blue’ by Steps. And I LOVE IT!” one fan wrote. “I can only imagine us winning that trophy on 11 May and bringing the competition back to old Blighty.”

Another remarked: “Some great discordant chord changes at the end of that chorus... look forward to hearing the whole thing and how it resolved into the verses! Very promising!”

“Absolutely mesmerising,” another fan said. “We’ve got this!”

Presenter Rylan, who presents Eurovision coverage for the BBC, commented: “So proud.”

He later posted from his own account, writing: “I can’t wait until you hear [Olly Alexander’s] full track ‘DIZZY’. I was lucky enough to be part of selection this year and I’ve genuinely not stopped humming and singing it whilst s***ing myself I’m gonna do it on air and get slapped. It sticks. Trust me.”

Olly Alexander in a promo shot for his single ‘Dizzy' (Press)

Following the news that Alexander would represent the UK in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, he said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year.

“As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Alexander rose to fame as the frontman of the pop band Years & Years, as well as a star of hit TV shows including Channel 4’s critically acclaimed drama, It’s a Sin.

Born in Harrogate, north Yorkshire, then raised in Blackpool, he dropped out of college after landing early acting roles in shows such as Skins, as well as a small part in the Oscar-nominated film Bright Star, opposite Ben Whishaw.

He joined Years & Years, formed by Mikey Goldsworthy, Emre Turkmen and Noel Leeman, after Goldsworthy heard him singing in the shower after a mutual friend’s party; Turkmen, Goldsworthy and Alexander signed a record deal as a trio in 2013.

They later achieved hits with singles including “Desire” and “King”, the latter which peaked at No 1 on the UK singles chart. Their debut album Communion, also topped the charts upon its release in 2015, and was followed by Years & Years records Palo Santo and Night Call.

Years & Years announced in 2021 that the band was parting ways and Alexander would move forwards with the project as a solo artist. He has since been working on music under his own name.