Sam Ryder praises Ukraine’s Eurovision success: ‘They were always going to win’

Sam Ryder has shared feelings of “joy” about his Eurovision experience after coming in second place in the competition.

The singer-songwriter and TikTok star represented the UK in the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, which took place in Turin, Italy on Saturday (14 May).

He scored 283 points in the national jury vote – the country’s best result in 20 years.

Ryder appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Monday (16 May) to reflect on his experience.

The “Space Man” singer said: “It’s just been the most rewarding experience ever and that experience started way before the scoreboard.

“We were sat there in the green room and absolutely engulfed in the energy of that arena, it was like being in a church because there was so much joy.”

He continued: “I’m sitting there with my friends who are also my team and that’s just so lucky. I’ve just been swept up in the joy that is Eurovision, I’m just so excited.”

Despite the UK finishing at the top of the leaderboard after the jury vote, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were the ultimate victors after the public votes were considered.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022 with song ‘Stefania’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Although the UK was close to finishing in first place, Ryder said that he wasn’t surprised by Ukraine triumph.

“They needed to win that. They were always going to win that,” he said.

“It’s so important that we use the platform of Eurovision to celebrate solidarity and to shine light into darkness.”

Prior to his selection as this year’s hopeful, Ryder had made a name for himself on TikTok through his covers of major hits, as well as his own original music.

