Ever since it was founded by Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack Warner back in 1923, Warner Bros. Studios has been delighting and thrilling audiences with some of Hollywood’s most iconic, memorable and beloved movies and TV shows.

From superhero adventures to must-watch dramas, chilling thrillers to cutting-edge sci-fi, and hilarious comedy TV series to classic films for all the family, there’s something for everyone in the Warner Bros.100 collection.

The Dark Knight (Warner Bros.)

And all that star-studded big and small screen entertainment is available to buy now and watch in the comfort of your own home. Simply follow this link to AppleTV, choose your film or TV series and preferred retailer to add to your digital library. Then you can either start watching straight away, or save for a later date.

To whet your appetite, here are just a few highlights from the extensive back catalogue, so you can curate your own entertainment watchlist...

Action and Adventure

Warner Bros. has been the big-screen home of Batman, past and present. So whether you’d like to treat yourself to a rerun of Christopher Nolan’s seminal The Dark Knight trilogy, venture into the dark, twisted world of Joker with Joaquin Phoenix or check out Robert Pattinson’s edgy, contemporary take on the character in The Batman, all your Caped Crusader needs are covered here.

If science fiction’s more your bag, why not take a trip to the rainy streets of futuristic Los Angles in Ridley Scott’s endlessly rewatchable sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner? Or embark on the ultimate road trip with George Miller’s unbeatable action classic Mad Max: Fury Road?

Family fun

Family entertainment doesn’t come more universally beloved than the wacky world of Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes. Re-live the crazy adventures of Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and Daffy Duck for yourself – or enjoy introducing them to a whole new generation.

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (Warner Bros.)

And there’s a host of live-action family movies to choose from. Take a trip back to Hogwarts with the iconic Harry Potter series – all the way from The Philosopher’s Stone right through to The Deathly Hallows Part 2. Or there’s vintage fun to be had with Gene Wilder as the eponymous eccentric confectioner in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, or magical 80s fantasy The NeverEnding Story.

Frightful Thrillers

If it’s edge-of-your-seat scares you’re in the mood for – movies don’t come tenser than William Friedkin’s white-knuckle classic The Exorcist, which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year. Or maybe you could check in at the infamous Overlook Hotel via Stanley Kubrick’s unforgettable adaptation of The Shining.

Staying with the horror theme, and if you’re after more contemporary scares, there’s James Wan’s The Conjuring, which became a smash hit in 2013.

The Exorcist (Warner Bros.)

Hilarious Comedies

If it’s laughs you’re looking for, there are a century’s worth of the funniest big and small-screen comedies on tap. From the endlessly bingeable hit shows Friends or The Big Bang Theory, to big-screen classics, The Hangover and Dumb and Dumber.

All-Time Classics

Warner Bros. is the proud home to a host of Hollywood’s most celebrated classics. Why not revisit the timeless romance and intrigue of Casablanca with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall? Or venture deep into the solar system with Stanley Kubrick’s philosophical sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey?

2001: A Space Odyssey (Warner Bros.)

If you’re a fan of the Golden Age of Cinema we’ve got one of the greatest musicals of all time for you, in Singin’ In The Rain.

New releases

And that’s not all, folks! With WB100, Warner Bros. may be celebrating their storied past, but there are plenty of newly-released movies and TV shows to get excited about too.

Check out Elvis, director Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular Oscar-nominated biopic of the legendary musician and film star, starring Austin Butler in a career-defining performance as The King, and Tom Hanks as his manipulative, mercenary manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

While fans of Timothée Chalamet will enjoy watching him bring Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune to life, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel.