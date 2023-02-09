Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back in Amazon’s new trailer for Air, a dramedy about the rise of Nike.

The Good Will Hunting pair costar as the clothing giant’s cofounder Phil Knight (Affleck) and executive Sonny Vaccaro (Damon). Affleck also directs.

The story begins in 1984 when Nike is then just the third-biggest shoe company in the industry, and Vaccaro is charged with growing the company’s basketball division.

To do so, Vaccaro embarks on a quest to sign a certain rookie basketball player named Michael Jordan, coming up against his protective mother Deloris Jordan, played by Viola Davis.

The result is, of course, the development of one of the most iconic shoes of all time, the Air Jordan, which was largely responsible for Nike overtaking its biggest competitor, Adidas.

“This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” the film’s logline reads.

Variety reports that Amazon has paid more than $7m (£5.8m) for the trailer to run during the Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February).

Air also stars Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

Air is released in cinemas on 5 April. It will then be available to stream on Prime Video at a later date.